Don’t look up, the trailer for the film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence

A nice Christmas present from Netflix. It will arrive on December 24th, exclusively on the platform, Don’t Look Up, a film with a cast that to define stellar would be euphemistic. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, Gina Gershon, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, are just some of the big names gathered by the director and screenwriter Adam McKay and involved in a film that tells of the difficulty of bringing together the interests of politics and people on issues that look to the salvation of the planet. The trailer for the film was released in the last few hours by Netflix.

The delay for the exit due to Covid

Like many films, Don’t Look Up was a “victim” of Covid. The release of the film was initially scheduled for December 24, 2021, but was postponed exactly one year due to the effects caused by the pandemic. The film will also arrive in selected cinemas from 10 December.

The plot of the movie

Don’t Look Up revolves around two astronomers trying to convince humanity of the existence of a looming asteroid that could destroy the Earth. After making this incredible discovery, the astronomy student is about to graduate Kate Dibiasky and his professor, the Dr. Randall Mindy, try to alert the population to the imminent danger. However, the people they turn to for help, including the President, don’t seem to believe this scenario. The two astronomers then turn to the media, in particular to the Dr. Oglethorpe, embarking on a mission that will prove to be comical and at times paradoxical.

The successes of director Adam McKay

Adam McKay is fresh from the latest film of 2018 “Vice-The Man in the Shadows”, nominated for eight Oscars, in which the story of the vice president of the United States, Dick Chaney, masterfully played by Christian Bale, was told. He won an Oscar for another film he directed in 2015, “The Big Bet”, for which he won the statuette for the best non-original screenplay. In an interview released some time ago on “Don’t Look Up”, which was already beginning to be talked about, McKay had declared: “I am thrilled to be shooting this film with Jennifer Lawrence. And the fact that Netflix sees this film as a world-class comedy raises the bar for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”