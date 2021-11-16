Don’t Look Up, the trailer for the Netflix film with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio

A few minutes ago, Netflix spread the trailer from “Don’t Look Up”The new film that sees one of the main protagonists Jennifer Lawrence And Leonardo Dicaprio.

Don’t Look Up tells the story of two humble astronomers who set out on a huge media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth.

The film will be available in selected cinemas on December 10, while it will arrive on Netflix starting from December 24th.

Find the trailer in Italian on the cover, while at the bottom of the article you will find the one in the original language.

The synopsis of Don’t Look Up

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

DON’T LOOK UP is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Bet) and is also starring Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.