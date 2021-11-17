Don’t Look Up, the trailer with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

What if a giant comet, nicknamed Planet Killer, approached the Earth with the promise to destroy humanity, what would you do? As astronomers, Dr. Randall Mindy And Kate Dibiasky they tried to first inform those who sit comfortably at the top. But, because they were not taken seriously, they started a media tour trying to spread the news. Hence the plot of Don’t Look Up, the new film written and directed by Adam McKay (the director de The big bet) coming to Netflix at Christmas.

Don’t Look Up, the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

The release is scheduled in cinemas on December 10 and streaming on December 24, 2021. The film promotes a new Hollywood couple made up of two Academy Awards: on one side Leonardo Dicaprio, on the other Jennifer Lawrence. Both beloved in Hollywood, they worked side by side in the new Netflix movie with other celebrities like Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Chris Evans And Ariana Grande. A satirical comedy coming to the small screens of Netflix that also brings back the career of Jennifer Lawrence. The actress, famous since the days of Hunger Games, in recent years she has focused on private life: only a few months ago the news of her first pregnancy spread.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair US, the actress commented on the experience in Don’t Look Up. “For my research for the film, I also spoke to an astronomer. We decided Kate had to be a fierce, ‘notice me, hear me roar’ type. As for the nose piercing, we used a magnet. I accidentally inhaled it loads of times and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio “, he explained with irony. Also appears in the film Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lawrence explained that meeting her “it was one of the coolest days of my life. We also took a picture together, I felt like when you win a radio contest“.

