Don’t Look Up, the true story of the film and why it is important for Leonardo DiCaprio to be there

With “Don’t Look Up”, the Netflix movie with Leonardo DiCaprio, we joke about a series of situations that have become damn serious.

“Don’t Look Up“surprised Netflix subscribers by reaching the top of the Top 10 in this three days of holiday season. Adam McKay’s comedy – which had already deeply shocked and amused us with” The Big Bet “- poses to everyone who has seen the film, a question that is fundamental: can you joke about a subject that has gotten so damn serious up to this point? It is terribly difficult, in fact, to laugh at seeing – for example – a host of deniers who refuse to believe in the impending disaster, considering that every day we are dealing with elements of this kind. But, basically, satire has always had the purpose of exposing the absurd in our society.

Here, then, that a comet that arrives to sweep us all can be seen as in order metaphor for any great nonsense that we have experienced for the past year and a half. Global warming? Of course, but also the coronavirus pandemic, with the presidents of important states such as Brazil and the United States and the attempt to discredit science by pushing the population not to get vaccinated and make a global tragedy, a major electoral campaign. At the end, the revival of nationalist sentiments that border on fascism in dazzling form. The comet contains the absurdity of our times, its arrival – therefore: the end of everything – it might even be a relief.

The fundamental role of Leonardo DiCaprio

Having said that, how important it is that Leonardo DiCaprio himself put his face in this comedy. His Dr. Randall Mindy, who warns everyone of the imminent catastrophe of an asteroid that is about to hit the earth, is absolutely faithful to the philanthropic activities in support of the planet and the environment of the actor. In real life, in fact, there are countless the actor’s interventions that have actively contributed to improving the planet, to the point of becoming almost a meme living: “Leo DiCaprio saves my life”. To begin with, in 2016, he had already recounted the disasters of climate change by producing and narrating in first person the documentary “Before the flood”.

From the burning Amazon to the killer whales saved from the Russian concentration camps, the actor’s humanitarian activity spans over twenty years. In 1998 he founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation with which he immediately supported, with a donation of 100 million dollars, the wild tigers of Nepal, the black rhino of Tanzania and the snow leopard in Asia. In 2019, a new project: Earth Alliance, a task force that includes its foundation to counter all global environmental threats.

The true story of Don’t Look Up: can an asteroid hit the Earth?

Ultimately, when we talk about “true story of Don’t Look Up “, let us ask ourselves if an asteroid can, someday, hit the Earth, and if it can do so with as little warning as seen in the film. DenOfGeek.com asked Dr. Amy Mainzer, who served as the science advisor on Adam McKay’s film. Before answering the questions of the colleagues of the US specialized newspaper, the Doctor explained that shortly before an asteroid had “touched” the Earth at a distance of 2.4 million miles. Every day, therefore, science monitors and in dealing with situations of this type: “In this case, it’s one (an asteroid, ed) that we actually know and we know where it is, and we know its orbit very well. But for many of the objects that fall into that size category, we just don’t know where. We haven’t discovered them yet. So we clearly have our work cut out to find most of the objects that are indeed large enough to cause what I would call severe regional damage. ” Clear, right?