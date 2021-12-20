Don’t Look Up, the video of the song “Just Look Up” by Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi

The pop star and the rapper interpret their song which is the soundtrack to the film written and directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay (The big bet) starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. The two musicians performed at the final of the talent The Voice, offering a spectacular show. Her golden uvula, initially accompanied by the notes of the piano, is intertwined with the contemporary style of Kid Cudi. The two singers also appear in the cast of the film

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi performed at the talent show finale The Voice (in its US edition) their song Just Look Up based on the movie Netflix Don’t Look Up.

The film is the one written and directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay (The big bet) starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. In addition to having an exceptional cast, the film also boasts a remarkable soundtrack, as this song by the pop star and the rapper suggests.

The two uvulae – so different in terms of timbre and style – offered a spectacular show, perfectly blending the singing in an ultra-harmonious two-voice choir. Her golden vocal cords, initially accompanied by the notes of the piano, intertwine with Kid Cudi’s contemporary style.

The result is very convincing, indeed exciting: it rejuvenates the usual slightly dull pop that some have a little bored with and, on the other hand, manages to sweeten the sharp rhythm and the harsh and raw singing typical of the rapper’s style.

