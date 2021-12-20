Don’t Look Up, the video of the song “Just Look Up” by Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi
The pop star and the rapper interpret their song which is the soundtrack to the film written and directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay (The big bet) starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. The two musicians performed at the final of the talent The Voice, offering a spectacular show. Her golden uvula, initially accompanied by the notes of the piano, is intertwined with the contemporary style of Kid Cudi. The two singers also appear in the cast of the film
The two uvulae – so different in terms of timbre and style – offered a spectacular show, perfectly blending the singing in an ultra-harmonious two-voice choir. Her golden vocal cords, initially accompanied by the notes of the piano, intertwine with Kid Cudi’s contemporary style.
The result is very convincing, indeed exciting: it rejuvenates the usual slightly dull pop that some have a little bored with and, on the other hand, manages to sweeten the sharp rhythm and the harsh and raw singing typical of the rapper’s style.
The film
Don’t Look Up it has already been released in theaters for a short time release on the big screen and now we await the streaming release on Netflix, scheduled for December 24 (the film is also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick).
It sees as protagonists Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, to which are added the same Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi. The two for former that they just led to The Voice the song that you listen to as the soundtrack of the film, Just Look Up, they themselves act in the highly anticipated film.
In addition to them (and in addition to the three Hollywood stars who star), the rich cast also includes Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.
The plot
Don’t Look Up tells the story of Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), majoring student in astronomy, and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio). The two make an epochal discovery: they discover a comet orbiting within the solar system.
However, there are two problems related to the discovery: the first, certainly not negligible, is that it is on a collision course with planet Earth; the second is that unfortunately this thing doesn’t seem to interest anyone at all …
Since warning all mankind about the looming threat (as big as Mount Everest) is something very difficult and uncomfortable to deal with but someone has to do, Kate and Randall will get to work.
With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), the graduate student and the professor set off on a media tour with which they will travel the length and breadth of places of power and newspapers, hoping to be able to sensitize humanity on what is about to happen. .
President Orlean (Meryl Streep) seems indifferent, as does his servile son Jason (Jonah Hill, also cabinet chief).
The trio of disseminators will also arrive at the station The Daily Rip, a morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). The three scientists absolutely must be able to capture the attention of the public, whose eyes nevertheless seem to never leave the screens of smartphones and computers, obsessed as they are with social media. Will our three be able to push the whole world to take their eyes off the screen to look up?
