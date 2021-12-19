Don’t Look Up: the video of the song “Just Look Up” by Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi interpret their song Just Look Up from the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, at the final of the talent The Voice: here is the video.

Already released in theaters for a short film release and expected on Netflix on December 24th, Don’t Look Up is the new film written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The big bet) starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep: in the cast, however, there are also Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, who brought the song seen in the film, “Just Look Up”, to the final of the talent show The Voice.

Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley also star in the film’s rich cast.

This is the official synopsis:

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

