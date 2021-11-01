News

Don’t Look Up, Timothée Chalamet is a punk skater in the new photo of the Netflix movie

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

A new image of Don’t Look Up shows us Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet shopping in director Adam McKay’s new comedy, which follows a couple of astronomers who take a television tour to warn the population of an impending comet that will destroy the planet.

DiCaprio and Lawrence astronomers interpret which must convince the president of the United States of America played by Meryl Streep of the catastrophe on the horizon. You can check out the Don’t Look Up clip dedicated to Streep’s character. Also in the cast are Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Melanie Lynskey, Ron Perlman, Michael Chiklis, Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande.

USA Today has released a new image, which you can see at the bottom of the news, of the film in which Chalamet plays Quentin one “evangelical shoplifter punk skater” that joins forces with the two astronomers to warn the world. The Don’t Look Up trailer was released in September and allowed us to take a closer look at the stellar cast of the film.

The Netflix-produced film is McKay’s first from the controversial biopic Vice of 2018. Don’t Look Up and the first feature film to debut on Netflix for both DiCaprio and Lawrence, two stars that can normally be found more in the cinema. Chalamet on the other hand has already starred in The King for Netflix.

Don’t Look Up could be the blockbuster of the holiday season as it arrives on Netflix on December 24th.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ethereum alone is not enough to stop Big Tech From CoinTelegraph

August 13, 2021

Beware of Bitcoin! In February it was -20% from where we are now

3 weeks ago

American Blevins and Swiss Frei are MTB Short Track World Champions

August 26, 2021

Chris Hemsworth in the new Hugo Boss campaign is ILLEGAL

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button