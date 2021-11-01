Don’t Look Up, Timothée Chalamet is a punk skater in the new photo of the Netflix movie

A new image of Don’t Look Up shows us Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet shopping in director Adam McKay’s new comedy, which follows a couple of astronomers who take a television tour to warn the population of an impending comet that will destroy the planet.

DiCaprio and Lawrence astronomers interpret which must convince the president of the United States of America played by Meryl Streep of the catastrophe on the horizon. You can check out the Don’t Look Up clip dedicated to Streep’s character. Also in the cast are Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Melanie Lynskey, Ron Perlman, Michael Chiklis, Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande.

USA Today has released a new image, which you can see at the bottom of the news, of the film in which Chalamet plays Quentin one “evangelical shoplifter punk skater” that joins forces with the two astronomers to warn the world. The Don’t Look Up trailer was released in September and allowed us to take a closer look at the stellar cast of the film.

The Netflix-produced film is McKay’s first from the controversial biopic Vice of 2018. Don’t Look Up and the first feature film to debut on Netflix for both DiCaprio and Lawrence, two stars that can normally be found more in the cinema. Chalamet on the other hand has already starred in The King for Netflix.

Don’t Look Up could be the blockbuster of the holiday season as it arrives on Netflix on December 24th.