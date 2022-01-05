Don’t Look Up, what does the ending of the film with Leonardo Dicaprio mean?

Don’t Look Up, spoke of the reality we all live in every day with a sharp and out of the ordinary satire, Adam McKay’s film tends to open our eyes to different phenomena that our society may have to face.

The film contains an explanation to be read between the lines and to be discovered step by step, if you have not yet seen the film we advise you to stop at this point, precisely because there might be some SPOILERS.

In the course of the film, the indifference of the institutions in the face of imminent catastrophes is described in detail, the way the institutions and the mass media behave will be fatal for the fate of the world.

Between a thought that could have saved all of humanity and a plan that could have enriched a few people, it was choice the second option, on that occasion the protagonists will find themselves in front of a storm of fake news, ignorance, alignments and disinterest on the part of politics and institutions, on this occasion they will understand that it would all be over.

They spot the comet and everyone will gather for a big “family” dinner where they will decide to turn off the TV and spend time together without the presence of the mass media.

This will happen while the operation put in place by the rich and powerful of the country to save the earth and profit from it, is all going to pieces.

Don’t Look Up, the hidden meaning behind the ending of Adam McKay’s film

The powerful and the politicians will flee to take refuge in a spaceship and take place in a series of “cryogenic” capsules which will bring the surviving human beings back to life on a habitable planet when it is possible, that is 22,740 years later.

Just before the earth crash occurs, the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio utters a sentence: “The fact is that we really had everything, didn’t we?”. According to actress Jennifer Lawrence, this is it a slap in the face to the viewer, putting him in front of the harsh reality.

The speech is based on environmental issues that are very close to the heart of the actor Leonardo Dicaprio, in fact, according to the actor, the right point of view for the film speaks of the lack of intervention by the institutions in the face of climate change.

This is something that is happening right in front of our eyes, but we cannot do much precisely because there is no commitment at the national or global level, at the heart of this is the sense of powerlessness in the face of climate change.

It seems that in the film there is also a veiled reference to the pandemic in progress, with some theories, alignments and rampant ignorance, among characters who choose to believe some theories, while others choose not to believe anything, “fake news” is also introduced. ”And several plots seen in recent years. The whole Netflix film looks like a real slide of what is currently happening in the world.