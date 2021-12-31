‘Don’t Look Up’: what time is the end of the world?

With a very un-academic red bang, a typical Hollywood comedy surname and a go-shopping look, astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers a brand new comet; his professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo Di Caprio) makes two complex calculations and realizes that the 9 km wide celestial body, later referred to as ‘Comet Dibiasky’, is headed for planet Earth, which it will strike in just over six months. Hypochondriac Mindy and steadfast Dibiasky try to subject the impending end of humanity to the White House, where they go along with government official in charge of the perils of the sky Clayton ‘Teddy’ Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), but the long wait in the anteroom of the Oval Office is a foretaste of the indifference that the President of the United States Janie Orlean (a Trumpian Meryl Streep) will show towards the problem, in other more itchy busy matters.

The two scientists and the government official then try to alert the world by being hosted by the flagship program of American TV, hosted by the blonde Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett), anchor woman with many plays and few scruples, and the result is at least hilarious. : the end of the world does not matter to television and social media audiences; what matters is that Dibiasky is obviously crazy (the presenters of the show play down and the young girl gets angry live) and that Professor Mindy is damn sexy. When, finally, the president of the United States of America will need a valid reason to divert attention from the red light scandal that sees her involved, here she and her cabinet chief, son Jason (Jonah Hill, ‘L’ art of winning ‘,’ The Wolf of Wall Street ‘), with the typical stars and stripes modesty, Orlean / Streep undertakes to save the planet on behalf of the whole world, entrusting the mission – to hijack the comet reaching it in space with a fleet of shuttles – to an icon of patriotism, racist homophobic colonel Ben Drask (Ron Perlman, the Savior of ‘The Name of the Rose’).

But there is a problem, and that is Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance, Oscar 2016 for Spielberg’s ‘Bridge of Spies’), an entrepreneur between the ascetic and the sociopath at the head of Bash, a multinational artificial intelligence that controls smartphones of all, finances the president-elect and has a good reason to take care of the mission in person …

Controlled demolition

In summary, very sumptuous items, the above is the prologue of what catastrophically happens in ‘Don’t Look Up’, the ninth film by Adam McKay, already lord of laughter in the two ‘Anchormans’ with Will Ferrell, Oscar for best screenplay not original of ‘The Big Bet’, grim in the biopic ‘Vice – The Man in the Shadows’, story of Vice President Dick Cheney and Oscar to the makeup applied to Christian Bale. With shooting bounced due to Covid from April to November 2020, from the minimum distribution in theaters, ‘Don’t Look Up’ has been on Netflix since Christmas and in just one weekend, at least one hundred million humans have seen it. Between desecrating comedy, alleged absurdities that instead are our daily media and a small comic catchphrase entrusted to Kate Dibiasky who from insignificant becomes, for comedy, almost monumental, ‘Don’t Look Up’ is a huge, calculated, successful and even respectful controlled demolition of American society and its media, no different from those of other Western countries, including the musical showbiz self-mockingly represented by Ariana Grande (pop star Riley Bina in the film), complete with a kitch-environmentalist duet.

In two hours and eighteen aesthetically flawless minutes, a dazed Lawrence and a hateful-therefore-good Cate Blanchett stand out in the most explicit of quotes, the Faye Dunaway / Diana Christiensen of ‘Fifth Power’, a satirical stab at the American television world signed by Sidney Lumet almost 46 years old, always up-to-date and here again proposed ‘between the sheets’. The sinking world is ruled by Di Caprio, in a film that reflects his environmental commitment: “‘Don’t Look Up’ is an analogy between modern culture and our inability to listen to scientific truth”, explains the ‘actor in the excerpts accompanying the promotion. “I have often searched throughout my career for a film that has an environmental subtext, and since making one that is clearly environmental is something very difficult, Adam (McKay, ed) wanted to insert the element of black comedy”. The comet / imminent environmental disaster that becomes fake news on TV stands out, and it could not be otherwise, with the mockery of the political class, here more corrupt than incapable (or both: the head of the cabinet, squalidly perfect), no different from the one ridiculed in ‘Mars Attack!’. All, by type of film, with the same sword of Damocles from the sky of ‘Armageddon’ but without the tears and with the tight deadlines of the comedy, hence a quantity of ‘quotas’ to fill WikiQuote.

Half criticism is disappointed, perhaps because the work is abundantly mocked by the world of information, or perhaps because we are all taken for a ride, right after the last of the credits, with a couple of bonuses that know ‘At the edge of reality’.

For the Hollywood Reporter, ‘Don’t Look Up’ is “cynical and insufferably arrogant” and we humbly quote. But changing “unbearably” with “splendidly”.

What works: all or a little less.

Why see this movie: Why Adam McKay is a f ****** genius and why it can be a very fun way to spend the time between us and the end wondering where we went wrong, or when we started wrong.

Why not see this movie: because even audio might be enough. Meryl Streep / President Janie Orlean: “Commander Drask, it is your President speaking to you. Your nation thanks you, your planet thanks you. And God and I thank you ”.