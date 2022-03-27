yesi saw Don’t Look Up When it premiered on Netflix last Christmas, I have some amazing news for you. It’s very likely that since you last saw the film, director Adam McKay has surreptitiously edited out the name “Bob Monkhouse” in his timely satire of hope and despair at the end of the world. The inclusion of a gag from the genius of the stand up and British television icon isn’t the main reason the film deserves to win best picture at this Sunday’s Oscars, but it surely has to count in its favor. Would Licorice Pizza have been funnier if at some point Cooper Hoffman had turned to the camera and said, “They laughed when I said he was going to be a comedian. Now they don’t laugh anymore”? Of course yes.

Monkhouse earned his belated credit in Don’t Look Up thanks to another of his perfectly crafted epigrams: “I want to die quietly in my sleep like my grandfather, not screaming in terror like his passengers.” When the catastrophic comedy was released in the world, that apt phrase appeared on screen credited to the American author Jack Handey, who immediately wrote to McKay to say that the joke was not his. It turns out that in the midst of making a movie dealing in part with the spread of mass stupidity through misinformation and distraction online, McKay had made one of the oldest mistakes of kids on the Internet: believing something that read on a dating site. Earlier this month, the director revealed in an interview with the World Economic Forum’s Radio Davos – which sounds like a satirical fabrication, the kind of elitist podcast that should be interviewing the tech villain of Don’t Look Up, soft-spoken Peter Isherwood – who had fixed his mistake by discreetly rummaging through the back of Netflix. “The good thing about streaming is that we were able to turn it around,” explained McKay. “Jack Handey was pleased, and I hope the Monkhouse estate is proud.”

If many critics are to be believed, failing to properly credit the Million Joke Man was far from the only mistake McKay made during the production of Don’t Look Up. Despite a star-studded cast and McKay’s brilliant comedic resume, peppered with movies like Anchorman, Step Brothers and The Big Shortthe film has earned a paltry 55 percent score on the critics site Rotten Tomatoes. It is not a film of the caliber of Best Picture, since its rivals The Power of the Dog and CODA they have 94 and 95 percent respectively. Magazine rolling stone I call Don’t Look Up “a disastrous movie in more ways than one”, while in January this newspaper ran a column on why “it’s okay to hate” the movie. In the unlikely event that Don’t Look Up takes home the biggest prize on Oscar night, it’s clear it won’t have been carried there by a wave of critical consensus.

Even though “Don’t Look Up” It would be a surprise as the winner of the award for best film, it would be a totally deserved award. More than any other nominee, this clever parable – about humanity’s inability to save itself from impending destruction because a corporation sees an opportunity to make a quick buck – tackles the absurdity of our time head-on. For those of us who read the news all day convinced that either the world has lost its way or we have lost it, watching Jennifer Lawrence’s Kate Dibiasky lose her mind to the inanity of newscasters by Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett was not a sense of petulance or self-sufficiency, as critics often suggest. It was a real catharsis.

Trying to lampoon these strange times, Don’t Look Up he may have set himself up for a fall. At the beginning of the film, efforts to get President Orlean, played by Meryl Streep, to take the impending catastrophe seriously are derailed by controversy surrounding her Supreme Court nominee, Sheriff Conlon, who, according to comes off, spent the nineties starring in a softcore cable show called Satin Sheet Nights. Pretty silly, right? Well, as I write this, Senator Ted Cruz has just asked Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a real-life Supreme Court nominee, if she thinks “babies are racist.” There’s no more satirizing these days than reality, but McKay and co-writer David Sirota deserve their award for trying. Our ability as a culture to turn absolutely everything into a divisive partisan issue is summed up perfectly when Dibiasky’s combative parents tell him that they are actually for the killer meteor, because they are “for the jobs the comet will provide.”

We need more stories that expose the madness of our increasingly fragile status quo. In a recent interview with GQFrancis Ford Coppola described the impact he wants his long-dreamed-of project to have Megalopolis, saying he hoped it would become an annual viewing on New Year’s Day and then people would sit down and discuss the same question: “Is the society we live in the only one available to us?” Though I’m not suggesting we all sit back and watch Don’t Look Up Every January 1st, you do have that same urge in your heart. A clever allegory for our times, and an all-time great Bob Monkhouse gag – what more could you want from a Best Picture winner than that?