Dont Look Up. Why watch the Oscar nominee for Best Picture

Don’t Look Up (don’t look up) is one of the latest Netflix hits and phenomena. And it is that the production company and entertainment platform is in search of train great casts, great directors to make great films, which they are reflecting with nominations for the Oscars.

Why can’t you miss Don’t Look Up?

Don’t Look Up tells the story of the astronomy student Kate Dibiasky and her teacher, Dr. Randall Mindy; i.e. Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. Kate makes an extraordinary discovery, the comet named Dibiansky, which is already in the Solar System and no one had noticed before.

However, soon the calculations endorsed by NASA show that the asteroid, the size of Mount Everest, will crash into planet Earth and has the potential to wipe it out completely if they don’t do something in a matter of six months.

Although we are talking about something that sounds like a great catastrophe in which the world is mobilized to be able to counteract the issue and keep the planet safe, nobody seems to be interested, not even President Orlean of the United States herself, who is played by Meryl Streep.

This is how the two astronomers dive on a media adventure for trying to get everyone’s attention so someone would do something about it. However, he begins an official counter-campaign in search of minimizing the situation, and even exposing it to the most patriotic society as a financial opportunity that will benefit everyone.

In short, the film is strange but effective mixture of black humor and sometimes a bit “sophisticated”, a bizarre and exaggerated critique of contemporary society based on trends and what moves in social networks, as well as a series of apparent absurdities that make a lot of sense.

The same feature film promos sign it as a movie “based on facts that could be real“because it deals precisely with issues such as exaggerated polarization on a subject that, in theory, should be everyone’s opinion try to exterminate it or divert it with special missiles in a global mission. Despite being a fiction, it brings out many of the objectionable aspects that frame people in factions and they avoid communion even in the imminent end of the world!

Don’t Look Up It is one of the few films considered as comedy who have gotten into the nominations for the Oscar Awards for Best Filmreason by itself enough to return unmissable for lovers of cinema and entertainment, because the drama usually dominates in this category.

In addition to this and the above, the cast composed of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande and Thimothée Chalamet directed by Adam McKaynominated for the big bet and Vice. Without a doubt, one of the great must-sees that is in the Netflix catalog.

chaov