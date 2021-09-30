Don’t look up with Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande arrives on Netflix

“Don’t look up” is the new Netflix movie directed by Adam McKay arriving on the platform on December 24th: between stars Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi

They are the couple you do not expect and soon they will be as a couple on the same screen: they are Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande. The two are among the protagonists of “Don’t look up “, the new Netflix movie directed by Adam McKay coming to the platform on December 24th with a stellar cast that also sees Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Jonah Hill. Online a preview photo that shows them smiling, next to each other on the sofa.

Shot in Boston, the film tells of two not-too-famous astronomers (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who discover the arrival of a meteorite that will destroy the Earth. Their primary objective therefore becomes to warn the rest of the population. In the six months they meet, they will find it difficult to talk to people and this will trigger tragicomic situations.

The official synopsis

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

Loading... Advertisements

Ariana and Kid Cudi – according to what we read in the information leaked online and reported by Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it) – play a famous couple who has to do with a separation that everyone is talking about. Fans are looking forward to seeing them at work.

Related