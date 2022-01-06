News

Don’t Look Up, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

The official Italian trailer of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence has been released in which two humble astronomers leave for a huge media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth


The new images have been published in the official Italian trailer of Don’t Look Up, latest film written and directed by Adam McKay, director of The big bet which earned him an Oscar for the best non-original screenplay. This time the author tells the story based on real events (not yet happened) of two humble astronomers who set out on a huge media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth.

In the cast a real superstar parade: Leonardo Dicaprio plays the role of dr. Randall Mindy, Jennifer Lawrence those of Kate Dibiasky, while Rob Morgan is Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe, Jonah Hill it’s Jason Orlean, Mark Rylance as Peter Isherwell, Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer, Timothée Chalamet it’s Quentin, Ron Perlman is Colonel Ben Drask, Ariana Grande it’s Riley Bina, Scott Mescudi it’s DJ Chello, Cate Blanchett is Brie Evantee and Meryl Streep is the president Janie Orlean. Don’t look up will be released in selected cinemas in December while the December 24, 2021.

