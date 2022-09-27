This histrionic comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio places us as a society in front of the mirror and shows us how we prefer to look the other way when the reflection reveals something we don’t like, something we don’t want to face or simply something that doesn’t interest us in that moment. Although critics have not been unanimous regarding its greatness, this film invites reflection in a society that does not read beyond a headline and thinks that a filtered photo on Instagram can make up for the effort and work that is always behind of an achievement. Alongside the four horsemen of the apocalypse, death, famine, disease and war, rides the fifth horseman, misinformation. Authoritarian regimes persecute, harass and try to make the independent press disappear, but also some democratic governments, see what happened with Julian Assange or closer and recently in our successful autonomous community model, the workers of RTVCyL denounce a “limit situation” and the “guidance and manipulation of political information” in the news, taking into account that for years we have subsidized a private regional television with public money with 20 million a year, “guided and manipulated”, as its own workers denounce. But the ‘fake news’ strategy is not new, even though we have coined this new term, I think that many people who use it are not aware of how manipulated they are by this fake news. It is a tool widely used by fascism to come to power, its ultimate goal, manipulating speeches and distorting history, the “lie, lie that something remains” attributed by many to Goebbels to cover his shame or hurt a political opponent.

Watching the movie ‘Don’t look up’ triggers a certain sense of frustration by recognizing a selfish society in satire mode, from rulers more concerned about their public image than about the well-being of citizens in a clear allusion to Donald Trump, the millionaire who loves working classes, deniers of climate change, to the ‘bread and circuses’ of entertainment programs through the posturing and frivolity of social networks or the media that do not let the truth spoil a good headline. How is it possible that before the scientific evidence of the imminent collision of a meteorite they are capable of distracting public opinion with sentimental breakups and television shows? Well, in the same way that in Spain after the eruption of a volcano, suffocating heat waves with temperatures never recorded and the increasing desertification of our land, there are deniers of climate change or after a pandemic that has put our way of life in check speeches are still heard that question the vaccine that has saved our lives or the existence of the virus. The most worrying thing from my point of view is fascism, which was always there and is now becoming stronger in a political party version, assuming these dangerous speeches as true, knowing that they are false with the sole purpose of manipulating a people, often fed up with the unfulfilled promises, without worrying in the least about their devastating effects, exactly like the president of the United States, Orleans (Meryl Streep), in ‘Don’t look up, fact or fiction? However, there is another very important message in this movie and that is that the people, the people, all of us have a very powerful weapon, our attention, we can change society by selecting what we pay attention to. It is a two-way street. No social network, newspaper or brand can survive without our attention. Read, look around, question and express your opinion so as not to end up exterminated by the meteorite, it is at that moment that Leonardo DiCaprio takes the floor and says: «We really had everything, didn’t we?…».

María Rodríguez has a doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from the University of León (ULE).