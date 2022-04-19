Don’t Make Me Go, starring John Cho and Mia Isaac

Directed by Hannah Marks

Written by Vera Herbert

Produced by Donald DeLine, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf

Starring John Cho, Mia Isaac, Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stegania LaVie Owen, Kaya Scodelario

When Max (John Cho), a single father, discovers that he is terminally ill, he decides to enjoy all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) in the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, Max convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her abandoned mother. long time. A totally original and emotional journey, Don’t Make Me Go explores the unbreakable and timeless bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generation gap with heart and humor throughout the journey.

