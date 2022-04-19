Entertainment

Don’t Make Me Go, starring John Cho and Mia Isaac

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read

Directed by Hannah Marks

Written by Vera Herbert

Produced by Donald DeLine, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf

Starring John Cho, Mia Isaac, Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stegania LaVie Owen, Kaya Scodelario

When Max (John Cho), a single father, discovers that he is terminally ill, he decides to enjoy all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) in the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, Max convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her abandoned mother. long time. A totally original and emotional journey, Don’t Make Me Go explores the unbreakable and timeless bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generation gap with heart and humor throughout the journey.

#Don´tMakeMeGo

Facebook: @PrimeVideoLAT

Twitter: @PrimeVideoMX / @PrimeVideoLAT

Instagram: @PrimeVideoMX / @PrimeVideoLAT

Youtube: Amazon Prime Video LATAM Contact Prime Video:

Eduardo Martinez Soto edumsa@amazon.com

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas revive complicity in “Deep Water”

2 mins ago

Kylie Jenner: fans really worried about her emotional state!

4 mins ago

These are ALL Luis Miguel’s businesses that made him a MILLIONAIRE

12 mins ago

The most popular Game of Thrones actor of the entire HBO series

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button