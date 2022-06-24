‘Don’t make me go’: Trailer and release date of the Prime Video movie with John Cho and Mia Isaac

Prime Video has announced the premiere date and has published the official trailer for Don’t Make Me Go, the original film that will premiere exclusively on the platform in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on July 15, after passing through the Tribeca Film Festival. Here we leave the trailer!

When single father Max (John Cho) finds out he is terminally ill, he decides to try to make up for all the years of love and support he will miss out on with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) in the time he has left with her. With the promise of some long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to come with him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for a college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother, who he abandoned them long ago. A totally original and emotional journey, Don´t Make Me Go explores with humor and affection the unbreakable and eternal bond between a father and a daughter during the trip.

Don’t Make Me Go It is directed by Hannah Marks (After Everything) and scripted by Vera Herbert. In the cast we meet John Cho (star trek), mia isaac (not ok), Mitchell Hope (The descendants), Jemaine Clement (the conchords), Stefania LaVie Owen (Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy) Y Kaya Scodelario (Resident Evil: Welcome to RaccoonCity).

Don’t make me go will be released on Prime Video on July 15, 2022.