Don’t mess with “Ameca”, the humanoid robot that scares its creators as well

British company Engineered Arts has released a new video of the robot interacting with humans

For the robotics company Engineered Arts, “Ameca is the most advanced humanoid to date.” Even its developers find it “scary”. As seen in this new video, the robot reacts when something or someone invades his “personal space”. The images of the cameras integrated into the eyes are processed using TensorFlow, a software originally developed by Google, and now open source, for machine learning. In the clip we see the robot following a hand with its eyes and grabbing it when it gets too close. “This scares even us,” they say from Engineered Arts. «Ameca» was unveiled a few weeks ago, and was «designed as a platform for the development of future robotic technologies». The robot will be officially unveiled at the CES Electronics Show, which begins in Las Vegas in January.

December 26, 2021

