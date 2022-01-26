Don’t miss out on these Academy Award-winning movies available now on Netflix and critically acclaimed from around the world

To relax in peace in the evening, there is nothing better than seeing a movie with the family. From this point of view Netflix offers many news not to be missed, with releases never seen before and pleasant updates on the bulletin board.

Among the many programs we can choose from, there are also some real cult that have obtained very important awards. So let’s not miss these Oscar-winning films available now on Netflix and acclaimed by critics around the world.

Save Private Ryan

A Steven Spielberg masterpiece that those who have not yet seen should mark on the agenda. This 1998 film tells about real events and the true story of the Niland brothers. These are the days of the Allied landing in Normandy, an event that anticipates the end of the Second World War.

A mother has just received the terrible news of the death of 3 children. The fourth, Ryan, is missing and the American general gives the order to find him and bring him home. The film is winner of 5 Academy Awards and 2 Golden Globes.

The Departed – Good and Evil

A crackling film directed by Martin Scorsese, The Departed features a highly respected cast. The likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson make the vision even more interesting. At the heart of the narrative there is an incredible game of roles.

Policeman Billy Costigan has infiltrated the mafia; in parallel, the corrupt agent played by Damon has relations with the boss James Bulger. The film won 4 Oscars, a Golden Globe and other noteworthy accolades.

Two Oscars holder, Django Unchained is a 2012 western film directed by the genius of Quentin Tarantino. The events take place in far away Texas. Here, a slave and a bounty hunter team up to catch criminals holding a woman hostage. The plot of the work unfolds against the backdrop of the American Civil War and pays homage to Sergio Corbucci’s first 1966 film.

Rank

Not to be missed is also Rango (2011). It is an animated film that will certainly appeal to the little ones, but that adults will not disdain either. Rango, the protagonist, is a chameleon who will find himself defeating an entire city of bandits. The film won the Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2012, as well as 3 Annie Awards and various awards.

