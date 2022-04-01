Don’t miss out on this iPhone 13 Mini in green: on sale!

Inside this small terminal hides a amazing A15 chip with which you can do any type of task. Not only is it fully capable of fluently navigating through the social media , it is also perfect for those looking to work with it. Don’t be fooled by its size: it’s very big inside!

Despite the fact that the new iPhone SE has received much of the attention these weeks, the truth is that the iPhone 13 Mini continues to be a great choice. Especially for those looking for a smartphone compact and at the same time very powerful . While it is true that both devices share a chip, the body itself is totally different. The iPhone 13 in its smallest version is much more modern and futuristic, since it is all screen.

There are few technology brands that have achieved what Apple has. Not only have a large number of faithful followers , but also to have such a marked personality in its products. Having an iPhone is, even today, a sign of distinction.

The screen it is Super Retina XDR, with a 5.4-inch OLED technology. The resolution it is also quite high, since it is 2,340 x 1,080 pixels at 476 ppi.

One of the most powerful of this phone is its dual camera. Especially since she brings with her the cinema mode. Through this, the camera follows a technique that consists of selectively changing the focus. In this way he manages to direct the public’s attention always towards the main subject of the scene To this we must add that with these cameras you can take normal, wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle photographs.

A phone made to test everything

The advantages of the camera do not end there: it has different photographic styles, with Dolby Vision, Portrait Mode, Night Mode Selfies, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR and much more! The fame of Apple devices in this regard is not false, far from it.

In addition, it has a IP68 rating so it is submersible up to 6 meters deep for a maximum of 30 minutes. However, that does not mean that you can take pictures underwater, because it is not designed for that.

Take advantage of this incredible offer, and go for the new iPhone 13 Mini in green. Although if you don’t like this tone, you should know that you will find others that may catch your attention more, such as pink or the White.