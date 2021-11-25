Don’t miss out on this offer on Realme GT Master Edition

Among the many Black Friday offers on smartphones these days, we also point out this one today on Realme GT Master Edition. The smartphone of the Chinese company, thanks to a rather balanced technical data sheet, can represent the right opportunity for those looking for a mid-range device with a nice and pleasant design.

A good offer for Realme GT Master Edition

Through the links at the bottom of the news you have the opportunity to buy Realme GT Master Edition at the price of 269.99 euros instead of 349 euros in the Voyager Gray and Black colors, in both cases in the configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal space.

The device features a 6.43-inch Full HD + resolution AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, punch hole camera in the upper left corner, 3.5mm audio jack, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 customization , three rear cameras with 64MP main sensor, 5G connectivity and a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

We leave you the link to our review of Realme GT Master Edition to find out more details on the smartphone. Finally, we remind you to subscribe to our Telegram price.tech channel in order not to miss the numerous offers selected by our editorial staff.

