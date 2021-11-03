Don’t miss out on this offer on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

L’Amazon’s offering today on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition it is one of those that you shouldn’t miss for any reason in the world. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is one among the most successful smartphones in recent years and, as we pointed out in our review, it represents a smart choice for those looking for a complete smartphone from every point of view.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is on offer on Amazon

By clicking the link at the bottom of the news, you have the opportunity to buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition on offer at the price of 389 euros instead of 669 euros, with a discount of 42% – it is the lowest price never reached from the phone on the eCommerce platform.

At this price you take home a smartphone with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal space expandable via microSD , triple rear camera, 4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 25 W on cable and 15 W wirelessly and Android 11 with the One UI 3.1.

