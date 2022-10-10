Don’t miss the series premieres from October 10 to 16

This week from October 10 to 16 Numerous series are released on streaming platforms. Long-awaited series such as, for example, Sagrada Familia, The Black Butterflies, Hotel Europa, Belascoarán, Candy, La Playlist, Everyone wants to be saved and season 4 of ghosts.

Tuesday, October 11

Avenue 5 Season 2

HBO Spain premieres the second season in which takes us back to a not too distant future where space tourism is a good business. Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) crews a luxury spaceship owned by Herman Judd (Josh Gad). The ship is diverted from its destination and what was to be an eight-week cruise turns into an eight-year voyage. The second season follows the crew of engineer Billie (Lenora Crichlow), head of customer relations Matt (Zach Woods) and his right-hand woman Iris (Suzy Nakamura) five months later.

Hotel Europe

Filmin premieres this 4-episode miniseries that tells the life of one of the most important hotel dynasties in Europe, the Dreesensthrough whose hotel characters like Hitler or Chaplin circulate.

The Good Doctor Season 6

AXN premieres the sixth season of this series that begins after Shaun and Lea’s wedding and Asher’s reunion with his family. The doctor is faced with the dilemma of whether or not to accept a new job offer in New York.

Wednesday, October 13

Belascoaran

Netflix premieres this series starring Héctor Belascoarán that He leaves his office job and his boring marriage to become a freelance detective. and solve shocking cases in the Mexico of the seventies.

All-American Season 5

HBO Max premieres this series that begins when uUp-and-coming football player from South Los Angeles gets an offer to play at Beverly Hills High. It tells the victories, the defeats and the difficulties of two families from very different worlds, Crenshaw and Beverly Hills, will collide. The series is inspired by the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger.

The Mister Season 2

Disney+ premieres the second season of this series in which after being expelled from the NCAA, a temperamental men’s basketball coach Korn (John Stamos) she has to take a job at an all-girls high school. He soon realizes that he needs to apply empathy to his new team.

All American: Homecoming Season 2

HBO Max premieres the second season of this spin-off of All-American that It is set in the institute of southern California. The series continues to tell the story of Simone, who relocates from out of state to attend Bringston University.

Candy

Disney+ premieres this series in which actress Jessica Biel plays Candy Montgomery, a mother and housewife from the eighties who has done everything perfectly so far: a good husband, two children, a good house, even careful planning and execution of certain transgressions. But suddenly her actions cry out for a little freedom. And with lethal results.

Thursday, October 13

the playlist

Netflix premieres this series that tells the story of a swedish tech entrepreneur and his partners who intend to revolutionize the music industry with their legal streaming platform.

That Dirty Black Bag

AMC+ premieres this series starring Dominic Cooper and Douglas Booth. Count the 8-day showdown between Arthur McCoy (Cooper), an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill (Booth), an infamous loner bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads into a dirty black bag because, as he puts it, “heads weigh less than bodies.”

Vigilant (The Watcher)

Netflix premieres this Ryan Murhpy series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale in which a couple arriving in a new house will be harassed by a stranger who seems obsessed with the house and those who come to live in it.

Spiral

AMC premieres this series that has been a great success in France and is nominated for a BAFTA. The series stars a young prosecutor, a stern police captain, an investigating judge and a lawyerwho are forced to work together to solve the most sordid crimes in Paris.

Friday, October 15

everyone wants to be saved

Netflix premieres this series starring Daniele, a young woman who wakes up in a psychiatric hospital where she has voluntarily committed herself. With the help of the rest of the patients, he will have to learn to live again… and to love.

ghosts Season 4

Movistar Plus+ premieres the fourth season of this series in which Button House has become a profitable hotel and now Alison and Mike are only afraid of a bad Internet rating that could ruin their business. The two will try to keep the tenants happy and the ghosts will have to face the appearance of a new ghost on the grounds.

shantaram

Apple TV + premieres this series starring Charlie Hunnam and which is the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Gregory David Roberts. A story of love and adventure that tells one man’s journey to redemption through a country that will change his life: Mumbai.

Sacred Family

Netflix premieres this series starring Najwa Nimri and created by Manolo Caro. fiction counts as the move of a new family to Fuente de Berro will break the stability of the neighborhood in which Gloria lives with her baby and Aitana, her au-pair, hiding from a dark past. In a neighborhood where nothing is what it seems, four neighbors have managed to strengthen their friendship thanks to a common point: they are mothers.

the black butterflies

Netflix premieres this series starring a depressed novelist who can’t find inspiration for his second book. For that reason he agrees to write the memoirs of a dying man and ends up involved in his bloody past.

Sunday, October 16

step-up Season 3

Lionsgate+ debuts this series on October 16 inspired by the film franchise step-up. The series centers on Sage Odom, the legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water School for the Performing Arts. Collette is the queen of High Water and Sage Odom’s partner in art, business, and love. She has now earned a new role, that of director of Sage Odom and her tour, while she has to hide a dark secret.