don’t miss these 5 4K DVB-T2 smart TVs on sale

The conclusion is near not only for the Unieuro Sottocosto, of which we have discussed 5 unmissable smart TVs and smartphones at a discount, but also for the Mediaworld Sottocosto with an end set at 23:59 on December 19, or tomorrow. In this regard, we also see in this case 5 4K DVB-T2 smart TVs on offer until tomorrow.

We start from the economic model LG 55UP76706LB.API which drops from 749 Euros to 499 Euros, equipped with a 55-inch Ultra HD 4K LED screen with 60Hz refresh rate, HLG and HDR10 Pro video technologies, WebOS 6 operating system and Dolby Digital decoder with DTS Ultra Surround.

Going up to 699 euros instead of 999 euros we find instead an exclusive Mediaworld of 2021. This is the television Sony KD55X80J with 55-inch Ultra HD 4K LED display, same as previous model, except 50Hz refresh rate. On the video side there are the HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision technologies, while on the audio side we find the Dolby Atmos decoder. The operating system, on the other hand, is Google TV or Android 10.

Remaining from the same manufacturer we find otherwise the model Sony Bravia XR with 65-inch Ultra HD 4K OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio decoder and, also in this case, the Google TV operating system. However, the price is much higher, since it is a top-of-the-range TV: in fact, we are talking about 2,795 euros instead of 3,499 euros.

Cheaper it is Samsung QE55Q80A Carbon Silver 2021, a model that drops from 1,499 Euros to 849 Euros, with the possibility of making the payment in 20 months at a Zero Rate of 42.45 Euros. The TV features a 55-inch QLED Ultra HD 4K screen, 120Hz refresh rate, HLG, HDR10 +, Dolby Digital Plus audio technology and Tizen operating system.

Concludes the quintet today on TV Samsung QE50QN90A Titan Black 2021, equipped with a 50-inch Neo QLED Ultra HD 4K panel with 120Hz refresh rate. On the video side we find the HLG and HDR10 + technologies, while the audio is managed by the Dolby Digital Plus decoder. The price? 1,149 Euros instead of 1,799 Euros.

Instead, the “Offers Under the Tree” proposed by Trony, active until December 24th, began today.