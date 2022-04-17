Don’t miss these “Candy Stripe” style wallpapers

Share

The best Candy Stripe wallpapers you will find, sweeten your iPhone like never before.

If you like colored candies you will definitely like these wallpapers “Candy Stripe”. Many candies are characterized by defined curved colored lines that these wallpapers of the artist @wallscate They reflect perfectly. You have to download them because they look great on the iPhone.

How to download these wallpapers

Before downloading these fantastic wallpapers, you must know how to download them to the highest possible quality. To do so, we advise you to follow these steps:

Open this article in Safari or another browser, do not use Facebook or Twitter.

Click on the “Download at maximum quality” button that appears under each wallpaper.

Long press on your iPhone screen and tap on “Add to Photos”

Now you just have to go to Settings > Wallpaper > Select new background on your iPhone or iPad and choose the wallpaper you have downloaded to put it on the lock screen or home screen.

Bring the “Candy Stripe” style to your iPhone with these wallpapers

