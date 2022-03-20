Don’t miss Will Smith and other alien movies on Channel 5 | Films

liliana carmona

This Sunday, March 13, we have a great program from another planet

If you are one of those people who prefer to rest on Sunday watching a good movie full of action, suspense and even aliens, the programming for next March 13 is for you.

If you are looking for movies for the youngest members of your family, starting at 11:00 AM, the transmission of ‘Monkeys in space’ and at the end, at 12:45 PM, it will start ‘The house of frights’, pure animated fun!

At 2:30 PM you can enjoy the tape ‘Maximum Security Mission’ and later we will start with the movies that deal with alien themes.

Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning star ‘War of the Worlds’, which will be broadcast at 4:45 PM, while at 7:00 PM it will be Will Smith who took his place with the classic ‘Independence Day’.

Do you want more? To close with a flourish we have the premiere of ‘Smart Life’, film starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Feguron, and Olga Dihovichnaya.

This film tells the story of a group of scientists aboard the International Space Station who embarks on an adventure to carry out a reconnaissance mission in space. But everything gets complicated when the team discovers that there is a rapidly evolving alien life form that caused the extinction of Mars.

Don’t miss the movies and series that Channel 5 has prepared for you this March!