Don’t need an unlocked Intel Alder Lake CPU? Here are the models coming in the coming months

Following the introduction of the three flagship K models of the series, Intel is called to flesh out the range Twelfth Generation Core with new models with multiplier locked. The company should fill the gaps in the offer in the first part of 2022 and, in this regard, in these hours the names and alleged technical specifications of some upcoming models have been leaked.

The information, spread by the leaker momomo_US, they tell us that Intel is working on at least six models: Core i9-12900, Core i9-12900F, Core i7-12700, Core i7-12700F, Core i5-12600 and Core i5-12400F. We also expect other solutions, and the Core i3 is also missing, but for now this is what is circulating.

The models Core i9 and Core i7 with locked multiplier they should keep the same configuration of the K solutions in terms of cores, but there will be differences in frequency and TDP (Processor Base Power in Intel’s new wording). For the Core i9-12900 / 12900F (the F stands for the disabled GPU), we therefore expect 16 cores and 24 threads, 30 MB of L3 cache and base frequencies for P-core and E-core of 2.4 respectively and 1.8 GHz.

The clock indicated is significantly lower than the 3.2 / 2.4 GHz of the 12900K / KF models. Furthermore, the P-cores should push up to 5.1 GHz, 100 MHz lower than what was seen on the 12900K. The lower base frequencies will allow Intel to indicate, for these models, a PBP of 65W compared to the 125W of the solutions with unlocked multiplier.

Even in the case of the Core i7-12700 / F should repeat the same scenario, so in addition to the usual 12 cores / 20 threads with 25 MB of L3 cache, we will have lower base clocks. In this case you should go for i P-core from the 3.6 GHz of the 12700K ai 2.1 GHz of the 12700 / F, while for the E-cores it would be expected a reduction of the clock from 2.7 to 1.6 GHz. Furthermore, the P-cores should accelerate up to 4.9 GHz and not 5 GHz.

The models Core i5-12600 and Core i5-12400F should boast only P-cores instead, unlike the Core i5-12600K / KF which integrate 6 P-cores and 4 E-cores. The two models should therefore offer 6 cores and 12 threads, 18 MB of L3 cache and base frequencies of 3.3 GHz in the case of the 12600 and 2.5 GHz in that of the 12400F. But be careful, for the 12600 it is indicated at a TBP of 125W, while for the 12400F it is equal to 65W. We do not know, at the moment, if this is a reliable data or a typo. The clocks in Turbo Boost are also missing.

To conclude, we would like to point out that in the past few hours rumors about the future have emerged B660 motherboard that many could choose to combine them with one of these models: according to some images, certain models could not to offer support for PCIe 5.0, although this is integrated into the Alder Lake project.

A sort of segmentation of the offer, probably aimed at containing the costs of the motherboards, free from having the necessary (more expensive) components. At least in the short term it shouldn’t be a problem for anyone, but in the long run – when PCIe 5.0 SSDs arrive – the scenario could change.