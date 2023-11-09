Don’t neglect your health! Everything you need to know about urine infections. universal

Urinary tract infection (UTI) occurs when harmful microorganisms enter the urinary system and cause infection. Bacteria are the most common cause, however, it is possible that there are also fungi that can trigger this infection.

More than 85% of UTIs are caused by intestinal or vaginal bacteria. In general, the cause is Escherichia coli bacteria, which is present in the intestine and is important for digestion. However, in the urinary tract, this bacteria can infect the urethra (urethritis), the bladder (cystitis), or the kidneys (pyelonephritis).

Women are generally most likely to develop UTIs because their urethra is shorter than men’s, making it easier for bacteria to reach the bladder, commonly known as cystitis. Read: Urine infections: Experts clarify 4 common and misconceptions

In any case, men can also be vulnerable, especially when there is associated prostate disease.