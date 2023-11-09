Don’t neglect your health! Everything you need to know about urine infections. universal

Urinary tract infection (UTI) occurs when harmful microorganisms enter the urinary system and cause infection. Bacteria are the most common cause, however, it is possible that there are also fungi that can trigger this infection.
More than 85% of UTIs are caused by intestinal or vaginal bacteria. In general, the cause is Escherichia coli bacteria, which is present in the intestine and is important for digestion. However, in the urinary tract, this bacteria can infect the urethra (urethritis), the bladder (cystitis), or the kidneys (pyelonephritis).
Women are generally most likely to develop UTIs because their urethra is shorter than men’s, making it easier for bacteria to reach the bladder, commonly known as cystitis. Read: Urine infections: Experts clarify 4 common and misconceptions
In any case, men can also be vulnerable, especially when there is associated prostate disease.
Symptoms of urinary tract infection
To deal with this type of infection, it is important to recognize the main symptoms that can be caused by a urine infection:
• Pain or burning while urinating.
• Frequent urination.
• Feeling the need to urinate even when the bladder is empty.
• Pressure or pain in the lower abdomen.
• Most of the time there is no fever. There may be changes in the smell, appearance and color of urine, although not always. Read: What is good for cystitis? Home remedies to get relief from this
How to prevent urinary tract infections?
• It is advisable to drink enough fluids during the day, two liters of water per day if possible.
• Do not hold urine for a long time.
• Wear appropriate clothing, preferably cotton.
• Pay double attention to personal hygiene
• Avoid using products that may cause irritation.
• Pay attention to foods and beverages, caffeine, alcohol and spicy foods increase some discomforts. Read: This is what happens when you suppress the urge to pee
diagnosis
“It is recommended that patients with some or all of the symptoms of suspected UVI see their doctor. Diagnosis consists of two steps: history, in which the symptoms, medical history, and any risk factors for urinary tract diseases are analyzed. The second step is to send a simple urinalysis to the laboratory to perform a simple urine analysis – which shows changes suggestive of a UTI – and a urine culture – which confirms a UTI and identifies the presence of bacteria in the urinary tract –” , commented Helida Silva, Director of Medical Affairs for Siemens Healthineers.
Although these recommendations can be useful to prevent infection, it is necessary to highlight the importance of avoiding self-medication, especially in cases where symptoms worsen. Seeking medical help is the best option, urine analysis provides laboratories and doctors with a comprehensive diagnostic perception of the patients’ health, allowing them to detect the stage of infection in addition to the best treatment to consider. should go.
When these infections become chronic, there is a need for laboratories that have the necessary equipment to detect and monitor them, including monitoring the public health of each region, country or city. These controls range from detecting urine infections to more accurate and reliable estimates.
