Don’t open that door, the new horror movie coming out on Netflix: the plot

Don’t open that door, the new horror movie coming out on Netflix: Leather Face is back after 50 years.

Netflix has a big news in store for its subscribers: a new one is coming out on the platform Do not open that door which will debut in streaming Friday 18 February. All users can already watch the official Italian trailer available on the platform.

The new film by Do not open that door will debut soon on the streaming platform of Netflix. The film is a remake of the film direct in 1974 from Tobe Hooperand it is certainly one of the beloved and imitated horror films. Producers of the new film I am Faith Álvarez And Kim Henkelat the direction there is David Blue GarciaAmerican director on his second feature after his 2018 debut Tejano. Let’s find out all the details and the plot of the upcoming horror movie.

Don’t open that door, the new movie coming out on Netflix

The cast of the new film Do not open that door is composed by Sarah Yalkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Neil Hudson, Jessica Allain, Olwen Fouéré, Jacob Latimore And Alice Krige. Hidden for almost 50 years, Leather face returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally interfere with his occult world in a remote Texas town.

Melody and the sister Lila they catch up with friends Dante and Ruththe remote country of Harlow, Texasto create a new one together entrepreneurial initiative. Their big dream they moved for turns into a nightmare when, unwittingly, boys disturb Leather Face. This is the deranged serial killer who continues with his legacy of blood harass the inhabitants of the area. Among these there is Sally Hardestythe only survivor of the 1973 massacre. Sally hasn’t forgotten, and is determined to get her revenge.

It is about to land on Netflix the new movie Do not open that doorobviously it is not the only one remake of the original film. There has already been a first sequel signed by Hooper In the 1986a second sequel in the 1990 and even a third in 1994. In its history, the film can also count on a reboot produced by Michael Bay starring Jessica Biel in 2003, the prequel by Jonathan Liebesman in 2006, the 3D version with Alexandra Daddario in 2013 and then the original story of Leatherface arrived in 2017. .