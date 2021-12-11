“Don’t pamper them if you are sick”

Gorillas, hippos, but also hamsters and cats. Covid alert for animals, large mammals and domestic animals which, according to a US epidemiologist, should not be «pampered too much if you are sick or convalescing. To protect them, as we would do with children ». From giraffes to snow leopards, from gorillas to sea lions, zoos around the world are “vaccinating” their animals with experimental drugs. Insurance against what they fear could be an equally fatal disease for some mammals. Bring back the Guardian. Two hippos at the Antwerp Zoo only had a little cold, but in one in Nebraska, severe complications from Covid-19 killed three snow leopards. In the San Diego Zoo, gorillas have fallen ill without serious consequences, but some hamsters die very easily from the virus.

The Journal of Virology has ascertained that a species of deer widespread in the Americas is able to transmit the coronavirus from individual to individual as it happens among us. In homes, dogs can hardly develop the virus, unlike cats, many of whom have died, while luckily so far it seems that mice and rats are not particularly susceptible to contracting the virus.. Covid-19 seems to affect a great variety of animals around the world, with outcomes as varied as those on humans, but in the vast majority of cases it is from the latter that large and small mammals become infected with the coronavirus. This is the opinion of experts consulted by the Guardian, who point out that animals, mammals, are an unknown factor for the development of the pandemic.

As it (probably) came from a mammal, the bat, and has certainly returned to animals, in the latter the coronavirus could take different paths, perhaps develop autonomous variants: “We are concentrating on eradicating the virus from humans, but right now the virus may be mutating silently into other animal species, becoming more and more unmanageable”, says Margaret Hosie, professor of comparative virology at the University of Glasgow. But so far, more than wild animals, primarily domestic animals, captive and farm animals are affected. In Holland and other countries, thousands of infected minks have been killed, others isolated from humans.

But there is also the option of vaccines: in Russia, veterinarians are allowed to inject a product called Karnivak-Kov into cats and dogs. In the The use of a Zoetis vaccine has been authorized on a case-by-case basis, which will in the meantime be inoculated to the great apes of the San Diego Zoo. As for pets, the advice of Rebecca Fisher, an epidemiologist at A&M University of Texas, quoted by the Guardian, is “Do not pamper them too much if you are sick or convalescing”. “We must do our best to protect them, as we would do with children”. “What we’re really worried about – says Fisher – is the back and forth between humans and animals, and other animals, in an environment where the human population could be affected.”

