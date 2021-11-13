Don’t play Battlefield 2042 if you have an Xbox: ATTENTION!

If you have an Xbox you should definitely not be playing Battlefield 2042 these hours, the problem reports are increasing.

Battlefield 2042 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of this late 2021 which, in fact, will not give great shocks. In this sense the new FPS from HE SAYS and IT’S AT it is among the most anticipated products and the most arousing the interest of players from all over the world. After year from a Battlefield V that has not really satisfied the users and that has not kept the comparison with the previous chapter, now the video game returns to talk about the near future.

And in this sense, the consoles have also changed, they have become more futuristic and can finally give even more advantages and a better in-game experience to users who try their hand at the title. Unfortunately, however, as often happens, not everything works as it should and now they are there several ongoing technical problems.

Battlefield 2042 does not run Xbox console

In particular, at the moment, we can only advise our readers that they have an Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One not to try to play Early Access Battlefield 2042. As we read on Reddit, in fact, there are so many players with an Xbox who complain about continuous crashes of the game.

Specifically, there is talk of a problem that it even does turn off the console completely, inevitably causing damage to the entire system. Therefore we suggest you wait a little longer before engaging in epic and memorable battles, because you may have problems too and maybe suffer some small problems.years to your consoles, after a huge effort to be able to get them.

We wait for EA or DICE to unbutton and announce a patch or a technical intervention to solve the problem that continues to fill the special section of Reddit. The video game is still on the launch pad and a few more days of waiting can only do well, given the not exactly idyllic circumstances.