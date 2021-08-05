News

“Don’t post pictures of our son”

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – JULY 29: American actress Megan Fox attends at the Latin American Premiere of Paramount Pictures 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' at the cinema Cinema Cinepolis Acoxpa, on July 29, 2014 in Mexico City, Mexico.

The actress vents against her ex-husband, urging him not to share shots of their child, Journey, just 4 years old.

Megan Fox is a fury against ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 actor was invited by the “Transformers” star not to post images of their child, Journey, just 4 years old, on social networks. In the weekend just passed, the little one appeared wearing a Halloween costume, in an image shared on Instagram by his father, unleashing the wrath of Fox.

“Why does Journey have to appear in this photo?” wrote the star. “It is not difficult to cut out the faces of children or choose photos in which they do not appear. I spent a nice Halloween day with them yesterday, but I didn’t post anything on social networks».

“I know you love your children. But I don’t understand why you continue to use them to give you airs on Instagram,” added the actress, who then increased the dose: “You continue to use this story that I would be an absent mother and you the devoted father of the year. You keep them half the time. Congratulations, you are a remarkable human being!».

“Why do you need the internet to echo to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?” he concluded.

After the “ramanzina”, Brian removed the photo.

The two ex separated last year. Today the actress is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Colson Baker at the registry office, known on the set of the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass”.

