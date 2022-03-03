don’t run out of stock

Taking into account the few PS5 units that usually come out in each shipment, a few simple seconds can make the difference between getting it or staying again without making the leap to the new generation. If you want to check by yourself if stock is available, save this page in favorites since we share below the direct links to the main stores that could have stock of PlayStation 5.

Getting hold of it is going to be complicated, but we are going to try to suggest a series of steps to check where is stock and that you can soon do the unbox of your PS5.

amazon

PcComponents

The English Court

FNAC

MediaMarkt

Distill.io Chrome Extension

That extension will let us know if there is changes to any web page in the worldwhich we are going to apply for the URLs that we have previously shared or any other business that puts PS5 on sale.

After downloading the Chrome extension, we are going to open one of these web pages with future PS5 stock. Once in them, we click the extension in the upper right bar of the Google browser. We select the part of the web where they refer to “out of stock”, “out of units”, “temporarily out of stock” or any similar term. This will let us know when changes have been made, usually to replace the price or simply confirm availability.

This will allow us to activate custom alerts that they send us a notification about any change made in the parameters that we have marked. If you add to this having your payment details already entered in your user account, you can instantly know where there is stock and carry out the purchase process in just a few seconds almost automatically.

Telegram groups

The most common option among those who want to buy a new PlayStation 5 and without falling into speculation and the extra cost on Wallapop-type second-hand sales platforms is to subscribe to the alerts from certain Telegram groups. There are many, but we are going to especially recommend three that are usually the first to report these changes in the availability of PS5 (many others simply replicate those original notices and by then it is too late).

Of course, you can always use the messaging app’s search engine and enter “PS5 stock” in the search box to suggest other channels and groups that report on new PlayStation 5 units for sale.