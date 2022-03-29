“Don’t say gay” is already law in Florida and prohibits sexual and gender identity education in early grades

Florida — The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantissigned into law on Monday the measure banning the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade, a policy that has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who argue it marginalizes LGBTQIA+ people.

The legislation has brought Florida and DeSantis, a rising Republican and potential 2024 presidential candidate, to the forefront of the country’s culture wars, with LGBTQ advocates, students, Democrats, the entertainment industry and the White House decrying what critics they have called the measure “Don’t say gay”.

DeSantis and Republicans have repeatedly said the measure is reasonable and that parents, not teachers, should be addressing issues of sexual orientation and gender identity with their children.

“We will make sure that parents can send their children to school for education, not indoctrination,” DeSantis said before signing the bill into law. He and other speakers stood at a podium with a sign reading Protect Children/Support Parents.

Critics say the bill is so loosely worded that speech could be muzzled in public schools.

The bill states: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or others about sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through third grade or in a manner that is inappropriate for the age or development of the students, according to state standards.” Parents could sue districts for violations.

DeSantis signed the bill into law after a news conference held at the Classical High School in Spring Hill, about 46 miles north of Tampa. The school was founded by Anne Corcoranwife of the Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoranaccording to The Gainesville Sun.