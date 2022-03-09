“Don’t say gay”: the controversial law passed in Florida that prohibits teachers from talking about sexual orientation in elementary schools

Pride parade in Miami Beach, Florida, in 2021.

image source, Getty Images

A controversial law limiting discussions of sexual orientation in elementary schools was approved Tuesday by the Florida State Legislature.

Its critics, who baptized the project as “Don’t Say Gay”claim that it will have the effect of “discouraging” LGBTIQ+ minors.

They also point out that it could make invisible the history of this population in the southern state, where the attack on the Pulse gay nightclub took place almost six years ago.

The incident, in which 49 people died, is the second deadliest shooting in the history of the North American country.

