Don’t shoot the glorious Atalanta: the championship is possible, but too many mistakes! Percassi, what are you doing with Boga? | First page

Don’t shoot the glorious Atalanta who bows battling (also against bad luck, three poles caught by Ilicic, Zapata and Muriel) against an opponent of steel, Unai Emery’s mangy and determined Villareal.

Farewell to the round of 16 of the Champions League, the consolation prize of the Europa League remains.

He falls on the last decisive obstacle there Goddess del Gasp: 2-3, comeback and many regrets. But no surrender, mind you. The victory was needed to leave the Spaniards behind and fly to the second round of the Champions League, it’s here the defeat, severe and also unjust. Net of the errors with which Atalanta has sprinkled their path on the lawn cleared of snow with glass that had imposed the postponement of the match on Wednesday evening. The 14 million of qualification also fade and at this point who knows if Percassi will feel like opening his wallet and giving Gasperini the coveted Boga.

There Goddess he tripped over his own feet, giving the first goal to the Spaniards after less than 3 ‘of play. Mess between Demiral and De Roon on the Villareal trocar field – I take it, you take it – Parejo vertically for Danjuma, burning shot of the powerful striker, Toloi burned and Musso slipped between his legs. From then on, he started uphill for Atalanta and the climb became a sixth grade on the face after the doubling of Capoue, at the end of time. What a great half-winger from the woods and from the Riviera this elderly Frenchman (33 years old) but alive and inspired, of struggle and government, foil and broadsword paired in midfield with the geometric Parejo, both with Alberto Moreno, launching pads for Danjuma – first Demiral and then Djimsites drunk by his percussion serpentines – and the other appears in attack, the refined Gerard Moreno. Generous recovery of the Goddess, on the field Malinovskyi for the dull Pessina and Djimsiti for the dazed Demiral, then Muriel in place of De Roon, in the extreme effort to overturn the match.

Like crazy salmon, the Nerazzurri players tried to go upstream and almost succeeded. First Malinovskyi, with one of his left-handed bombs corrected by a slight detour of Albiol which fooled Rulli; then Zapata, an authentic iradiddio, protagonist of laocoontic tangles with Albiol (ex Napoli) deluded Gasperini and the Gewiss stadium audience that the miracle would come true. Too late to unhinge Villareal, who played with the skill and cold blood of the great teams, sprinkled with the young and “hot” blood of Danjuma and Pau Torres, Gomez and Foyth.

The challenges to be won or died are those that usually enhance the warrior virtues of Goddess of Bergamo On paper, the battle against the tough Spanish Villareal fell into the category of play-offs with no margin for error. We needed a win and giving that goal to Danjuma just after the kick-off by the excellent referee Taylor sent the brains of the gas boys into a tailspin. Too many setting errors too many trivially wrong passages in midfield: De Roon, Pessina and Freuler torn up and blown through by Alberto Moreno, Capoue and Parejo. The outsiders, Hateboer on the right (the boy is still running in after the long foot injury) and Maehle on the left easily harnessed by Estaupinan and Foith, some impromptu jolts from Rulli’s parts: a header from Toloi, a blow from Freuler parade, a header by Demiral saved by the goalkeeper and in closing the winning combination in the open area between Gomez and Capoue that gave Villareal the double advantage.

The recovery is much better, the changes have reassured the Gasperini boys, unfortunately Danjuma’s goal with a tightrope turn on Gerard Moreno’s fine assist virtually closed the match. At 3-0 Villareal compacted further in their own half and the furious assaults of the goddess collided with the mobile wall designed by Emery. The corner of the crossing of the goalposts hit by Ilicic on a free kick and The chipped pole by Zapata announced that the evil eye had chosen who to strike. The left shot in goal by Malinovskyi had rekindled the hopes, corroborated by the number of Zapata, touched down on the exit of Rulli: Assist by Ilicic, good even if a little intermittent in the plays. The 2-3 in the middle of the second half authorized some otherwise forbidden dreams that the pole caught by Muriel in the 40th minute canceled as the sign of adverse fate. Too bad but hearts up anyway.

Freed from the maximum commitment in Europe, Atalanta will be able to gallop on the open grasslands of the championship. Milan, Inter and Napoli, sharpen your eyes and open your ears. The top three ballet is becoming a quadrille.

THE TABLE

Atalanta-Villarreal: 2-3

Markers: 3 ‘pt and 6’ st Danjuma, 42 ‘pt Capoue, 26’ st Malinovskyi, 35 ‘st Zapata

Assist: 3 ‘pt Parejo, 42’ pt M. Gomez, 6 ‘st G. Moreno, 26’ st Maehle, 35 ‘st Ilicic

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Demiral (from 1 ‘st Djimsiti), Palomino; Hateboer, de Roon (from 9 ‘st Muriel), Freuler, Maehle (from 45’ st Zappacosta); Pessina (from 1st Malinovskyi); Ilicic, Zapata. Herds Gasperini.

Villarreal (4-4-2): Rollers; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; M. Gomez (from 48 ‘st Pena), Capoue, Parejo (from 48’ st Trigueros), A. Moreno (from 43 ‘st Pedraza); Gerard Moreno (36 ‘stIborra), Danjuma (from 43’ st Dia). Herds Emery.

Bookings: A. Moreno (V), Parejo (V), Muriel (A)

Expelled: –

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)