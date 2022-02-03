“Don’t take screenshots of Facebook chats”

Goodbye to screenshots on Facebook: a notification will alert the other person

Mark Zuckerberg has announced the end of anonymity for the “serials” of screenshots

In fact, a function will soon warn if the other has captured the conversation

This will happen in the case of messages that disappear automatically after a few hours

If the other had taken a screenshot, a notification will appear on the screen unmasking him

The CEO of Meta himself showed it through a post on his profile

It is carried out in the Facebook home for those who love to do screenshots of conversations to then spread them among friends. Founder Mark Zuckerberg has indeed warned with a post on his profile put an end to this practice as regards the Messenger chats. The reason? Soon, whoever is on the other side of the screen will be able to see if the other is keeping the message snaps or not. Secret screenshots and 007-style methods therefore have the hours counted. This will happen for Messenger chats that use the end-to-end encryption system and the communication function linked to those messages which, after a few hours, they disappear automatically.

But in practice what will happen? At the end of the conversation, in the event that the user with whom you are messaging takes a screenshot of the same, there will be a notification that the other is “spying”. With this move, according to Meta, users will be able to converse more securely. The goal of these messages is precisely to unsubscribe after a short time, but with this function you will immediately understand if the other person’s will is to keep the “evidence”. The text of the notification that will arrive will be very simple and direct and will leave no room for doubt: [nome della persona] took a screenshot.

Zuckerberg has shown firsthand how it will work

As mentioned, it is the CEO of Meta himself who revealed it, showing in first person the expected novelty through a screenshot, needless to say, of a conversation with his wife Priscilla Chan. At the beginning of the exchange of messages you can see how Priscilla wanted to switch to the “Vanish Mode”, That is to messages that vanish after 12 hours by activating the specific Messenger setting. Then, after a couple of lines, Zuckerberg’s screen shows “Priscilla took a screenshot“.

The post explaining the change underway is accompanied by the caption: “New update for Messenger chats with end-to-end encrypted technology: If you took a screenshot of the conversation that contains messages that, by default, disappear after some time, a notification will come. We will add GIFs, stickers and reactions even for encrypted chats“. Are you ready to put an end to your business as a private investigator?