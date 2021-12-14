“Don’t travel to Italy”. But the numbers belie the United States

At the gates of the Christmas holidays, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of United States officially advised against US citizens to travel to Italy due to a level of risk “ very high “with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic. In reality, the numbers of the epidemiological situation in our country belie so much alarmism.

The United States Alert

Four points, very hard, against Italy even if we were in Romania, the penultimate European country for the number of vaccinations where the virus runs and the pandemic is out of control. “ Avoid travel to Italy “,” If you have to travel to Italy, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel “, read the two writings in English, highlighted in bold, on the American CDC website. The estimated alert level for our country is number 4, the maximum possible.” Due to the current situation in Italy, even fully vaccinated travelers could be at risk of contracting and spreading variants of Covid-19 ” and finally, “ travelers should follow any recommendations or requirements in Italy, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet away from others “, concludes the sign with the alert with the other two points. The recommendation on interpersonal distance also makes you smile: 6 feet correspond to one meter and 82 centimeters.

The numbers belie the US

But are we really in a pandemic emergency that much? Despite what the United States claims, Italy is in an iron barrel: as stated in the Anti Covid-19 vaccine report always updated on the government website, we have reached 88.19% of the population over 12 years vaccinated, almost 48 million people. Of these, 85.03% have completed the vaccination cycle with the two doses (almost 46 million people) and with the third doses we are flying: almost 12 million boosters which corresponds to 56.76% of the population “ potentially subject to additional dose “.

If it is true that daily infections have also increased in our country (an average of 20 thousand per day), they remain well below the critical threshold of many other European countries and hospitalizations remain under control. Among other things, the presence of the Omicron variant is still very low and the vast majority of positive cases are asymptomatic and traced thanks to the excellent tampon system of our country which remains at the top in Europe for the low circulation of Covid-19. . In short, the choice of the United States is at least questionable.

