don’t uninstall the MMO, because it has a huge endgame

Lost Ark is about to fulfill a month of life. The popular MMORPG from Smilegate Entertainment and Amazon Game Studios has had a short history in our territory, but it hasn’t been immune to different milestones and the occasional problem regarding its servers. However, both studies continue to provide the RPG with some stability to face the coming months.

By now, many of you may have already reached the end game, the end of the game. This concept is very curious and has been criticized a thousand times in dozens of titles because once we cross the threshold, there doesn’t seem to be much to keep us playing. In Lost Ark, it is not like that. As a good MMO, the content is as massive as its world and there are still many things to do once let’s get to level 50.

complete the story

Although in many games it is normal for us to reach the maximum level of our character once we complete everything that its story mode has to offer us —if it has one—, in MMOs it is not the same. We are talking about a gender that predisposes us to roam a wide map and gives us the possibility to complete hundreds of secondary missions and farm ad nauseam.

In this case, once you reach level 50 it is very likely that you will still have things to see and play of your own. history mode, so this is the best time for it. How? Very simple, and it is that between the chaos of missions, objectives and other tasks, we can lose sight of these missions. The campaign will appear with a blue icon on the map and they will also offer us different object pieces, so it never hurts to complete it.

Access the Chaos Dungeons





Completing the secondary and the story of the game itself may not prepare us for the Chaos Dungeons, but it never hurts to have them in the spotlight. This is a task that we recommend doing once we reach level 50.

We will only have two attempts a day to complete them and the rewards they will offer us will be crystals to buy fragments of harmony, without forgetting the loot that we can achieve thanks to the enemies that we meet there. These objects will help us improve our equipment with higher rarity levels than the ones we can find in the base game.

Do the same with the Abyssal Dungeons





Like the other challenges and tasks ahead, Abyssal Dungeons require a certain item level. To access them we will have to have progressed in history beyond North Vern and own the item level 340. Also, you can only complete one per week.

Its operation is very similar to the challenges and dungeons that we complete in the story mode of Lost Ark, so we recommend overcoming them once we close the story completely. Although they are similar in shape and substance, their difficulty is quite excessivebut also the loot they will give us.

Stand up to the guardians





Its operation is similar to that of the Chaos Dungeons, with only two opportunities a day to complete them and with a high level of rarity. Of course, the way to play it is even more fun than the Dungeons of Chaos.

In this case we do not have to face incessant waves of enemies, but require some skill and expertise. To access them we will have to go to a small island to the north of the continent, although we anticipate that it requires a certain level of object, specifically the level 302 to complete the first challenge level.

Don’t be afraid of PvP





As much as it may seem to the contrary, Lost Ark is not a linear or open world experience focused on the story. The narrative is there, of course, but we are talking about a massive multiplayer experience where you can explore a vast world in search of adventure, without forgetting the clash against other players.

PvP is a fundamental part and, perhaps, an addition that many players have left aside. Combat against other players unlock from level 26, but if you have not accessed it, this is a good time. We are talking about a PvP mode with rank ladders for competitive players, deathmatch, team elimination and, in the future, a battle royale and a MOBA.

Do your quest for Awakening

These missions are limited to players who are level 50, so we are talking about exclusive content for players who reach this level in the game. Thanks to these missions, we can unlock different Awakening Skills. These skills are very different from common skills and offer powerful finishing attacks or passives for those willing enough to fight, and perhaps die, for them.

As a general rule, the first ability of awakening is quite easy to complete, but from here things get complicated. The second Awakening Skill requires no less than four to six hours to completeso we are talking about quite restrictive and complex missions.

Reach item level 460 and go to Rohendel





Beyond Arkesia and the main story quests and dungeons, we find the shores of Rohendel. This second continent, introduced to Korean and Russian players in 2019, is heavily inspired by the elven architecture of countless works of high fantasy.

This new continent will house the future of the game through its different expansions and, at least for the moment, it also gives us the possibility to complete new Chaos Dungeons, as well as the opportunity to get new booty. We are talking about a region full of NPCs and that is not open to all players, since it requires a certain high level. To access this area we will have to have a item level 460 and our ship has to reach level 2 to be able to cross the vast ocean.

Explore for new adventures





It can be a bit redundant, we know, but Arkesia is too big to just focus on its default content. You may have covered most of the continent by now, but the world is vast and full of secrets and content everywhere waiting for the most avid player to find them.

It is a very interesting way to squeeze all the content of Lost Ark, and they will always offer us activities to complete in the game. end game of the game. In addition, we can also travel the world in search of collectibles or roll with the rest of the players and help them in their quests and dungeons.