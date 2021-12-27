Don’t want to be noticed by the tax authorities? Be careful what you buy

In 2022, the fight against tax evasion will be even more intense than in the past. If you don’t want to get into the sights of the Revenue Agency’s controls, you’d better check some behaviors.

The continuous fight against tax evasion by the Italian State necessarily passes through the controls of the Revenue Agency. These controls are essential to ensure compliance with the tax law, a plague that has afflicted our country since time immemorial. However, the powers of the tax authorities are not unlimited, and although the government, right in 2022 has stepped up the Agency’s controls to allow greater effectiveness of the actions, the specter of the prescription fall is always around the corner. Going into detail, in 2022 the Government granted the Revenue Agency the possibility to dig deep into the personal data of taxpayers without the authorization of the privacy guarantor, whose powers are now very limited.

Read also: Superbonus 2022, good news: the limit on the first home has also been removed

This extra power granted to tax agents is aimed at discovering tax evaders more quickly and without unnecessary bureaucratic complications and intervening in time on their traffic. It goes without saying that this new power is in open contrast with the protection of citizens’ priacy, who can literally be spied on by the tax authorities with very few protections in their favor. It is not possible to completely avoid the controls of the Revenue Agency, but knowing how these controls work is a great way to avoid taking some actions that could attract the attention of the tax authorities. Especially considering that some checks are more frequent than others.

Read also: Furniture and appliances, a few days to take advantage of a higher bonus

Going into detail, in addition to the periodic checks on the tax return, the Tax Authority also intervenes with other types of checks aimed at checking that illegal operations do not occur during certain risky operations. In particular, the operations that the tax authorities control are mainly the purchases of goods and services, comparing the extent of these purchases with the declared income of the person who made the purchase. In the event of strong discrepancies between the two data, the Revenue Agency may decide to proceed with more in-depth checks. Another area in which the Tax Authority often intervenes with its controls is that of investments by or on companies. Massive investments can hide offenses or speculations for which the tax authorities are very careful.