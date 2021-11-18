don’t wash them for a week that’s what happens

Hair care, despite being underestimated for a long time, is very important. Here’s what happens if they don’t wash for a week.

About the hair washing there are very different theories from each other: some argue that the scalp is damaged with too many washes, while others say that it is enough to avoid using aggressive types of shampoos. Yet the most accepted theory is the one that recommends maximum hair washing twice a week, so as to avoid damaging them.

And then The daily use of a straightener and hairdryer is not recommended, as the high temperatures of these tools could particularly damage the hair and weaken its roots. Basically, the more they let themselves be, the better. But let’s find out what happens if we don’t wash them for a whole week.

READ ALSO -> Black nails: Symptoms, causes and natural cures

Here’s what happens if you don’t wash your hair for a week

READ ALSO -> Coins: this 50 cents worth 20,000: check well at home!

Decide to not washing your hair for a week can have its pros and cons: certainly the hair will benefit from this period, as it will not be stressed by chemical and aggressive products. However, on the contrary, the scalp could be affected, this is because the excess of sebum and the lack of cleaning of the nape, causes itching, inflammation and, in the most serious cases, the sudden production of dandruff. As a result, it turns out need to find a middle ground, in order to leave the right amount of sebum at the roots (without weakening them excessively) and avoiding too much stress on the hair body.

It is therefore recommended to wash your hair a couple of times a week: this will allow the nape to always be sufficiently clean and will not damage your thick and shiny hair. On those two occasions you can use a straightener and hairdryer, after having passed our hair with a good thermo-protector. Also, it is recommended to set the maximum plate heat to 180 degrees, as – if used at higher temperatures – it could damage our hair in depth.