Don’t watch it with your parents! Harry Styles warns his fans about his upcoming movies

UNITED STATES-. In recent years Harry Styles He entered the world of acting, and with two exciting new projects in his future, the singer warned his fans that they may see him in strong sexual scenes. The former One Direction will soon appear on Don’t Worry Darling Y mypolicemantwo very different films from his film debut, the war drama Dunkirk.

“I don’t know if anyone with their parents can see it,” he said. styles on friday the first of april on the radio Capital FM. “I’m going to have to do another one,” the singer joked. According to him, the movies contain some pretty raunchy scenes. The host also wanted to know if there was a basketball placed between him and his scene partner while he was filming scenes with sexual content.

“I personally had no experience with netball. I think it depends a lot on who you’re working with and what the situation is. All I can say from my own experience is that I was very lucky to have a very trusting relationship with the people we were working with and that was the first thing,” he explained. styles about his experience filming the sex scenes.

Harry Styles prepares for the release of his third album

“Everything was discussed and everything was very nice on the shoot, on top of whatever is going on, with the cameras, you and I, we are doing this together, and we trust each other… We can stop whenever and all that. kinds of things,” he continued. styles before adding: “But yeah, I’ve never done that on camera before, at least I don’t think so.” Despite his successful film career, the artist considers himself “a musician first.”

“I feel very lucky to be able to do work that I love and then I feel very grateful that I was able to explore acting, something I did as a kid and stuff in school. I really always loved it and, in this context, it has been a very good opportunity for me to be able to get out of my comfort zone a lot and start again, and it has been a lot of fun, “he said. styles.



