Don’t Worry Darling and Other Science Fiction Movies by Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde’s filmography includes several science fiction films and now she adds another as a director, Don’t Worry Darling, with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

The actress Olivia Wilde has asked Hollywood producers to take more risks and build science fiction roles around strong female characters, because she is tired of playing the “helpful partner”. Perhaps that is why she has chosen a story of that genre as her second film as director, with Florence Pugh as the lead, but we’ll get to that later. For now we are going to review the best movies of Olivia Wilde in the genre of science fiction.

Tron Legacy (2010)

Although his face was already popular for playing 13 in the tv series HouseWilde’s role as Quora beside Jeff Bridges Y Garrett Hedlund in this movie Disney of 2012 put it on the map. Wilde was more of a prop in this action thriller with some stunts of his own, but this small role gave him the attention he deserved.

The film, directed by the now in vogue Joseph Kosinski (which has premiered the successful Top Gun: Maverick), has been waiting years for a possible sequel. Wilde did not disappoint in this small role either and, as an artist through and through, he delivered on what was required of him.

Cowboys and Aliens (2011)

In Cowboys and AliensWilde is Ella Swanson, the brave girl who knows how to take care of herself. The film was a great challenge for Wilde herself, as she performed her various stunts on her own, without the added help of any stunt doubles. In this bizarre movie she juxtaposed cowboys and aliens, and starred Harrison Ford Y Daniel CraigWilde made sure not to go unnoticed.

In Time (2011)

In Time It is directed by Andrew Nickolresponsible for that little gem among science fiction movies that is gattaca, but it does not reach its height although it is quite entertaining. Set in the near future, in a society where people only age up to the age of 25, with only one year left to live after that, which they can extend by buying time.

Olivia plays Rachel Chambersa fierce and magnetic woman who fights to her last breath to save her son, Will (played by Justin Timberlake). She knows how to use time in this dystopian sci-fi about time and make her fans swoon over her. His screen presence of just a few minutes leaves a lasting impression on the audience.

Her (2013)

In the not too distant future, Theodore, a lonely writer, acquires a newly developed operating system designed to satisfy all user needs. To Theodore’s surprise, a romantic relationship develops between him and his operating system. Is offbeat love story mixes sci-fi and romance in a sweet tale that explores the nature of love and the ways technology isolates and connects us all.

In this movie, Olivia only has a small role as a blind date from Theo. Her few minutes on screen are a recital of emotions and the public is left wanting to know more about her sweet character. Suffice it to say that the protagonist, masterfully played by joaquin phoenixprefers the velvety voice of his digital assistant (which in the original version is that of Scarlett Johannson).

The Lazarus Effect (2015)

In The Lazarus Effect, a group of scientists creates a serum that, in theory, helps coma patients come out of their lethargy. However, the reality is that it serves as a serum to bring the dead back to life. The serum’s code name, appropriately enough, is Lazarus.

While, on the face of it, the idea of ​​bringing the dead back to life is a good one—and would certainly help heal a lot of the damage caused by death—in the case of the Lazarus serum, it also has some undesirable side effects: specifically, excessive aggressiveness.

And while there are times when the acting is a bit goofy (and way over the top, especially when the character in Olivia Wilde tries to bring Frank back to life), the story itself is generally well done and the actors do a good job.

Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

Don’t Worry Darling (either Do not worry honey as it has been titled in Spain) is the Olivia Wilde new movie and radically moves away from his debut, book smart. This review of The Stepford Wives takes place in an idyllic 1950s town called Victory. Its inhabitants are young and diverse couples in the prime of life. However, things are not quite right. Something is happening under the surface.

The story is about a 1950s housewife, played by Florence Pugh. She and her husband (Harry Styles) move into an experimental utopian society owned by her husband’s company. Over time, Pugh begins to suspect that the perfect community hides disturbing secrets. Although we don’t know her role yet, Olivia Wilde is also listed as an actress in the project. Other actors in the film are Nick Kroll, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne Y Dita Von Teeseand from this Friday you can already see it in the cinema.