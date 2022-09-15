‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama explained: Olivia Wilde vs. Florence Pugh; Harry Styles and Chris Pine…

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ It hasn’t been released in theaters yet. It has already become one of the most controversial productions of recent years due to the drama between the cast and the film’s director, Olivia Wilde.

The film is starring Florence Pugh who, initially, was going to share the screen with Shia LaBeouf. However, the actor of ‘transformers‘ ended up abandoning the project due to differences with the actress and, since then, the controversy was present on the recording sets.

Next, we explain in detail the drama behind ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama explained: Olivia Wilde vs. Florence Pugh; Harry Style and Chris Pine…

Shia LaBeouf fired by Olivia Wilde?

Initially, it was revealed that Olivia had fired Shia to “protect” Florence since this one had started to be a method actor and was somewhat “violent” with the actress.

Nevertheless, LaBeouf came out to deny Wilde’s statements by posting a video in which the director is seen begging him to return to the project since this actually he had quit due to lack of chemistry with Pugh.

After Olivia Wilde claimed Shia LaBeouf was fired from her movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ a video of her asking the actor to reconsider his decision to leave the film has leaked. He was originally set to play Harry Styles’ role alongside Florence Pugh.

pic.twitter.com/zGSfm8N0Wj — PopBase (@PopBase) August 26, 2022

Olivia Wilde dates Harry Styles and he replaces Shia LaBeouf

After Olivia Wilde ended her relationship with the father of her children, Jason Sudeikis, The 38-year-old actress began a courtship with the former member of One Direction, Harry Stylesof 28. Within a few days, it was revealed that Harry would be Shia’s replacement in the feature film.

And that’s how Harry Styles chose “Don’t Worry Darling” as his second project as an actor. During filming he even began to have a love affair with director Olivia Wilde, who had just divorced actor Jason Sudeikis + pic.twitter.com/jK6nldQVBx — Sebastian (@Sebastian_Maya_) August 27, 2022

Favoritism towards Harry Styles

as reported insiders, once Harry joined the cast, the singer began to have “special treatment”. The favoritism towards the interpreter of ‘As It Was’ They began to bother the rest of the team, especially the protagonist of the film, Florence Pugh, who has refused to promote the film.

Florence Pugh takes over from time to time

According to insiders, Harry used to disappear at the end of his scenes in the company of the director, Olivia Wilde, which meant that Florence had to take over the direction at timeswithout receiving the corresponding credits.

Salary difference between Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

In addition to not receiving the credits for taking command of the direction on certain occasions, various US media have begun to claim that Harry Styles earned more money than Florence Pugh, even though the British She is the protagonist of the film.

You may also be interested in: The truth about Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine

Florence Pugh vs. Olivia Wilde

The tensions that arose in the recording sets made Florence Pugh refused to make the film’s media tour, so that He hasn’t done any kind of promotion about it.

In fact, when questioned at the Venice Film Festival about Florence’s absence, Olivia replied that she could not be present because she was filming Dune II. However, after five minutes, Pugh made a grand entrance, contradicting Wilde’s statements.

Harry Styles spit on Chris Prine

And if that was not enough, In the last few hours a video has gone viral in which, apparently, Harry Styles spits on Chris Pine during the same Festival, which has caused a whole debate on social networks.

Due to the virality of the video, Chris Pine’s representative has had to come out to deny all kinds of tension between the actor and the singer: “There is nothing but respect between these two men”, express.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ will hit theaters next september 22 and the premiere is expected to be everything a box office success due to the same controversy surrounding the film.