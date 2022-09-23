‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde had a ‘screaming fight’ on set, source says

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly got into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to one source.

This comes amid new reports of conflict between director Wilde and leading lady Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.

In a recent interview with vulturean anonymous source who spent a lot of time on set, told the magazine that tensions between Pugh, 26, and Wilde, 38, reached a peak when the two got into a screaming match.

The source claims that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives. Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking executive at Warner Bros, had to step in as the arbiter of a “long negotiation process” to secure Pugh’s involvement in the film “one way or another.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Pugh and Wilde for comment.

According to another unnamed executive with knowledge of the situation, senior executives at Warner Bros. were displeased with the way Wilde handled the film’s promotional duties, particularly the way he spoke about LaBeouf’s departure from the film.

“Olivia is a crazy genius who figured out a way to make people more aware of the movie in a way that only increases the box office,” said an additional source close to the production. “Or she doesn’t have any awareness that she ruins her movie.”

Reports of a feud between director and actress escalated in August after Wilde claimed he fired Shia LaBeouf from the film in 2020 to create a “safe and trusting environment” on set for Pugh.

Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh during the Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

However, LaBeouf denied that he was being fired and sent Variety a video he claimed to have received from Wilde, which showed the director asking him not to leave the project.

Discussing the tension between LaBeouf and Pugh in the video, Wilde said LaBeouf’s departure “might be a little wake-up call for Miss Flo.”

Wilde claimed the feud is nothing more than “made-up clickbait,” while Pugh has neither commented nor refuted the rumours.

You can read a full timeline of all the behind-the-scenes drama from Don’t Worry Darling here.

Don’t Worry Darling it’s already in theaters.