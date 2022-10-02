DON’T WORRY DARLING, magnificent (and sickening) cinematographic tableau

Doing so much advertising for an average film, that’s the specifications of the film industry. Olivia Wilde’s DON’T WORRY DARLING could have been successful, but could also have been boring. Fortunately, there were some references and Florence Pugh. And Chris Pine.

In her pretty dress below the knees and her flat ballet flats, Alice prepared dinner for Jack. A roast, mashed potatoes and some stuffed tomatoes. Just before, she scrubbed the bathtub, polished the windows and chatted with her neighbors. A few days later, she saw her neighbor slit her throat. Then she was put on treatment by her dodgy doctor. No, it’s not a bad episode of Desperate Housewivesit is DON’T WORRY DARLINGsign Olivia Wilde.

The Truman Show in Wonderland

Since nowadays, nothing seems to inspire directors except nostalgia, Olivia Wilde used his own list of favorite films to compose the cacophony of DON’T WORRY DARLING. Behind a sumptuous artistic direction that uses the same color codes as Midsommarand a beautifully brought soundtrack as usual Jordan Peelewe find an almost emetic mixture of what we have done best in terms of psychological thriller.

As in The Truman Show, Alice Chambers is stuck in a pseudo-reality she is completely unaware of. She is unaware that her perfectly choreographed life is just a sham run by a guru who craves beauty. But as in Midsommar, the main character is not stuck in a pretty, flowery country residence, but in an absolutely dystopian sect. As in The Stepford Wives all women are perfect and all men are happy. In fact, a bit like Chris in get-out, Alice was promised a nice stay, in a place where everyone is nice. Then when she understands the plans of the bad guys, we strangely try to neutralize her.

If in The village, the inhabitants are afraid of the evil force which rages beyond their walls, the inhabitants of Victory are conditioned by Frank to be afraid of society. They are also forbidden to venture outside the perimeter. But like Lucius, Alice will disobey and impact the future of the community.

With an eye shot by a machine as in Clockwork Orange, Alice is actually trapped in her boyfriend’s wonderland. A loser who had no other choice to take care of his miserable little life than to trap him and his other half in an imaginary universe. The only way for Alice to get out of this is to stick her hands on the HQ mirror. Like Alice in Alice in Wonderland, Alice has a best friend: Bunny. She’s not always very gentle with her, but in the end, she only wants her good. And she saves him. Like the rabbit and his clock in the tale of Lewis Carroll. For non-bilinguals, Bunny actually means “rabbit” in French. Once Alice understands the workings of the matrix she finds herself in, she becomes as malignant as Neo in Matrix or Dom Cobb in Inception to get out of it. Just before passing through the looking glass, Alice is chased by some ridiculously inspired henchmen of Squid Game (???).

If Florence Pugh hadn’t been there

Olivia Wilde masters beauty, it’s true. We must salute the artistic effort, but the writing looks more like a draft that we forgot to clean. The setting up of the plot started wonderfully. There were details, description, time to get into the background. Even if, more personally, Alice was suspicious of Frank’s paradise a little too early. While the plot twist, he arrived much too late. After spending 1h45 to understand that the character of Chris Pine is a patient who will torture Alice for the rest of his life, Truman puts on a show. Victory is actually an invented and perfectly programmed world. Alice is trapped in some kind of machine. We then have 20 minutes left to break everything to understand how we got there. After a chase that would make you green Vin Diesel, Alice ends up getting out of it. At least, we guess so. Once she touches the mirror, the screen goes black. We then hear a sigh, like someone waking up. It is assumed that she exited the matrix, and that she survived. And end credits. Yes, the ending is sloppy, and it’s particularly disappointing when you consider thatOlivia Wilde could have gone much further in his approach.

Because the idea is there, it’s good, almost bordering on genius. Although a little sickening, with all those movie references. But she had a diamond that she turned into a big rock. She illustrated a world driven by patriarchy and so macho, with the aim of denouncing gender inequality, in a way. Wilde wanted to produce a feminist film. It’s a yes. But it’s no when you know that, according to rumours, Harry Styles was much better paid than Florence Pugh.

Except that without her, without Florence Pugh, DON’T WORRY DARLING would have lost its flavor. Needless to say, his performance is second to none. She plays with a disturbing naturalness, without ever getting lost in the dramaturgy. Contrary to Harry Styles, who does the job as an extra, but is anything but believable when he gets angry. Overplaying is not gambling. We should take example from Chris Pine, aka Frank. The role of cult guru suits him perfectly, and sometimes being unmoved is better than raised eyebrows and indescribable mouth movements.

Cecile Fischer

