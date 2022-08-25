‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde Denies Rumors Harry Styles ‘Makes Triple’ Than Florence Pugh
Olivia Wilde responded to claims that the actor from Don’t Worry DarlingHarry Styles, earned much more than the main star, Florence Pugh.
The actress-turned-director is at the head of the thriller psychological, starring Pugh and Styles as a young married couple.
In recent months, there have been various rumors surrounding the making of the film, including unverified reports of a feud between Wilde and Pugh.
Although neither she nor Pugh have commented on the alleged disagreements, Wilde recently took the opportunity to deny a claim that Styles, with whom she is in a relationship, made three times as much as Pugh.
“There have been a lot of things out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of clickbait [artículos en internet destinados a atraer la atención] fabricated and the subsequent backlash regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting cast really bothered me,” Wilde wrote in an email to Varietyafter a longer conversation.
“I am a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it is something I have fought for, for myself and for others, especially as a director. There is nothing true in these claims.”
Elsewhere in Wilde’s conversation with the magazine, he praised the actors’ ability to work together and help each other when needed.
“She was a huge supporter of him as someone who was newer to a film set,” he recounted of Pugh’s work with Styles. “And he was a great support for her, as someone who understood that her movie was hers.”
It is planned that Don’t Worry Darling hits UK cinemas on September 23.