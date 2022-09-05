Don’t Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde was inspired by Jordan Peterson to create the misogynistic villain

Until a few weeks ago, Don’t Worry Darling was one of the most anticipated films of the year thanks to its great cast and its interesting premise that was not fully revealed with its first previews. Unfortunately, things quickly spiraled out of control when a number of unconfirmed rumors about the production surfaced, including that Florence Pugh didn’t share Olivia Wilde’s excitement about focusing the premiere on the sex scenes, which Harry Styles won. more than her or that Shia LaBeouf was not fired as had been said. In an attempt to focus the conversation in the right place, Wilde begins to explain some aspects of her story, such as the fact that the great villain of the film is inspired by Jordan Peterson.

Keep reading: Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh criticizes that all the attention is on the intimate scenes with Harry Styles

Compared by many to Trapped: The Perfect Women – 69%, the film seems to expose the retrograde ideals of an era that was both more liberal for women, but also called for a new traditional family order. The various trailers that have been released show us more or less the same thing and seem much more interested in the sex scenes between Pugh’s character and Styles’ character, a subject that has caused much controversy. As director, Olivia Wilde She considered it essential to put the subject of female pleasure on the table and she has spent months exposing, explaining and praising her own vision on the matter, but the protagonist does not seem very happy that her work is reduced to those scenes.

The actress has not promoted the film much and it seems that this will continue, while Wilde is starting his campaign since it will arrive in September. The context has become very murky now that it has been said that Pugh was not at all happy with the way Wilde worked and that LaBeouf leaked a video where the director is seen asking him to stay in the production after he had resigned, something that seems to contradict his words.

Nothing more has been said about it and Wilde doesn’t seem particularly interested in feeding the gossip in that regard, so now she is doing her best to handle the promotion of the tape from another angle. For her, it is still essential to talk about female sexuality, especially how it is shown in the movies, but she also begins to reveal more about what inspired the film and the main characters.

You may also like: Olivia Wilde Says Appearing in Bad Movies Taught Her How to Direct

In interview with Interview Magazinealso the director of La noche de las nerds – 100% explained how the incel current fed the figure of the villain, who is played by Chris Pine:

We based that character on this crazy man, Jordan Peterson, who is a pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community.

Wilde defines the incel community as one made up of mostly white men who believe they have been disenfranchised and who believe they have rights over women to their liking.

They believe that society has now robbed them, that the idea of ​​feminism works against nature and that they should return us to the right place.

Jordan Peterson is a psychologist who became famous for his comments that eschewed the politically correct. Over the years, his stance became increasingly misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic, and conservative, leading many to take him for a hero. As he explains Olivia WildeAs his followers see that he had a good education, that he wears a suit and that he feels confident speaking in front of an audience, he is almost a religious figure who “deserves” to be followed blindly. In Don’t Worry Darling We still don’t know very well what the villain’s plan is, but it is clear that the film deals with female oppression and the desire of certain men to be able to control women, especially those who are wives and mothers.

don’t leave without reading: Don’t Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde wanted more risque intimate scenes but was banned