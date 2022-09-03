‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde was inspired by the “crazy” Jordan Peterson for the “terrifying” character of Chris Pine

Olivia Wilde revealed that Chris Pine’s “terrifying” character in her new movie, Don’t Worry Darlingis based on controversial Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson.

the actor of wonder-woman stars in Wilde’s upcoming psychological thriller as Frank, the leader of the utopian desert community.

Pine appears opposite Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, who star in the film as a 1950s couple whose idyllic lives are turned upside down when Alice (played by Pugh) discovers her husband’s dark secret after the disappearance of one of the housekeepers. neighborhood house.

In a recent interview with Interview MagazineWilde spoke with fellow actress Maggie Gyllenhaal about the inspiration behind the character of Frank.

“The inspiration for that character was the reckless man, Jordan Peterson, the pseudo-intellectual hero for the incel community,” Wilde said.

Wilde then had to explain that incels are a community of “marginalized, mostly white men who believe they have a right for women to have sex with them.”

“They feel dispossessed by society, that the idea of ​​feminism is against nature and that they need to put us back in our place,” Wilde added.

Canadian psychologist and self-styled cultural critic Jordan Peterson (BBC Question Times)

Peterson first became famous in the late 2010s for expressing his controversial views, many of which oppose political correctness.

Wilde continued: “This guy, Jordan Peterson, is someone who validates certain aspects of the movement. [de los incels] because he’s a former professor and author, plus he wears a suit, and that’s why they feel like this is a real philosophy that needs to be taken seriously.”

The Independent contacted a Peterson representative for comment.

Don’t Worry Darling is Wilde’s second feature film as a director, following her well-received 2019 teen comedy, booksmart.

However, the film has been mired in scandal as its release date approaches. Here you can read the chronology of the behind-the-scenes controversies.

Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters on September 23.