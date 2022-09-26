‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde’s movie isn’t as captivating as the tabloid frenzy around it

Director: Olivia Wilde. Starring: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Kate Berlant. 122 minutes

Yes, worry, darling. There has been a lot of negative buzz surrounding Olivia Wilde’s new film ahead of its world premiere in Venice today. Ella star Florence Pugh (who sat out the Venice press conference due to conflicting commitments… at least that’s the official explanation) appears to be distancing herself from the project amid rumors of a “feud” between her and Wilde. . Shia LaBeouf came out to question Wilde’s claims that he was fired from the production and leaked a video of the director apparently proving her story. Gossip columnists have been in a frenzy over Wilde’s relationship with pop idol Harry Styles, who took on the role of LaBeouf. Adding to all of that are the allegations that Styles’ salary was three times as much as Pugh’s even though she plays the title character. Thus, a morbid anticipation has built up that Don’t Worry Darling could be the disaster of this year’s festival.

It is not the chaos that some predicted, but it is a messy and convoluted affair with a very forced plot. Styles gives a surprisingly dull and low-key performance as Jack. To be fair, he plays a very boring character, a sort of Stepford husband. Jack lives with his wife Alice (Pugh) in a gleaming and prosperous 1950s desert community, and works alongside many other husbands who look and act just like him. All the men are employees of The Victory Project, a shadowy scheme headed by Frank (Chris Pine) that aspires to “change the world.” Frank is a slender but sinister guru with voyeuristic tendencies who demands total obedience. Wilde plays Bunny, Alice’s glamorous neighbor and best friend.

While the men in their identical suits go to work, the women stay home. They babysit (if they have any), vacuum and cook, and take dance lessons. Everything in his consumerist paradise feels synthetic. There is a lot of alcohol and sex, but even this lacks substance. In one scene, Jack performs oral sex on Alice when he gets home from work; takes us back to the famous meeting between Jack Nicholson and Jessica Lange at the kitchen table in The Postman Always Rings Twice. Here, however, the temperature barely rises. Styles lacks charisma. Wilde includes a scene in which Jack dances onstage after winning an “employee of the month” award, but it’s far less flashy than burlesque veteran Dita Von Teese, who has a cameo appearance performing a flamboyant striptease. Jack is a one-dimensional figure, and the One Direction star fails to give him any hidden depth. Pugh is easily the most vivid and compelling personality in the film. She plays Alice in such a fierce way that most of the other characters seem robotic by comparison.

The screenplay by Katie Silberman (who co-wrote Wilde’s excellent feature debut, book smart) seems to draw inspiration in equal measure from Brave New World Y The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath. She has some spooky and intriguing elements, and Wilde introduces spectacular visual flourishes, including Busby Berkeley-style chorus routines and nightmarish sequences in which Alice suspects that she really is going insane, as her peers would have her believe. .

Don’t Worry Darling is beautifully shot by cinematographer Matthew Libatique (best known for his work on Darren Aronofsky’s films, including the director’s current contender Venice, The Whale). The production and costume design are impeccable. Beneath its highly elegant, polished exterior, however, it is as hollow as the lives of its pampered but empty protagonists. It’s easy to understand why Alice is so desperate to get out of the community, and perhaps why certain cast members have been so cautious about backing the film itself.

In the misogynistic utopia and similar to Mad Men Silberman and Wilde engineered, women’s roles are as wives and mothers. Do not work. And if they express any dissatisfaction with their lives, they are ostracized, treated as if they are mentally unstable, filled with pills and subjected to shock treatment. They all live in a gilded cage, unable to express independent opinions or even venture too far from their own doors. Pugh’s Alice is too set-minded to put up with all these restrictions. When she thinks she saw a plane crash in the mountains, she crosses the desert to offer help. This is when her problems begin. Her friends turn against her. She is labeled as a troublemaker who asks too many questions. But what starts out as a dystopian psychological thriller briefly (and absurdly) turns into a movie-style chase movie. fast and furious in his last scenes. Also, the plot has a strange framing mechanism that can leave viewers confused.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ will be released in UK cinemas on September 23