Don’t Worry Darling reveals a new trailer – La Cosa Cine

Don’t Worry Darling is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects in cinema. Not only because it is the new movie of Olivia Wilde as a director, also for her great leading duo: Harry Styles Y Florence Pugh, who have given something to talk about in the first preview of the film. And they continue to do so in the most recent:

“Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky enough to live in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town that houses the men who work for the top-secret Victory project and their families. The 1950s social optimism espoused by its CEO, Frank (Pine), equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach, anchors all aspects of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend each day inside the Victory Project headquarters, working on “progressive materials development,” their wives spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury, and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with the needs of each resident met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and an unconditional commitment to the cause of Victory. But when cracks begin to appear in her idyllic life, exposing glimpses of something much more sinister than she lurks beneath the alluring facade, Alice can’t help but wonder what exactly they’re doing at Victory and why. How much is Alice willing to lose to expose what is really going on in this paradise?read the official synopsis.

the cast of Don’t Worry Darling is completed by its own Wilde, Gemma Chan, Douglas Smith, kiki layne, Nick Kroll, sydney chandler Y Asif Aliand hits theaters in September.

